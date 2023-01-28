PHOTOS: Kelowna’s newest thrift store opens in Rutland

iThrift owner Nick Rooney chats with a customer at his store's opening on Saturday, Jan. 28. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
“Hey Macklemore, can we go thrift shopping?”

iThrift, Kelowna’s newest thrift store opened in Rutland on Saturday, giving people a new store to find clothes, kitchenware, and even video games for low prices.

“The current inventory at the store has been accumulated from various storage unit auctions and estate sales since summer,” said store owner Nick Rooney in a Facebook post. “Because of this we were able to acquire new used outfits, home decor, tools, antiques, collectables and more.”

The majority of items, excluding the video game section, range from $0.75 to $15 in price.

People who wanted to bring in old video games or consoles for the store can receive store credit.

For the opening this weekend, everything in the store is 25 per cent off. The store is open until 8 p.m. on Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

iThrift is located at 189 Highway 33 East.

