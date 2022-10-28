PHOTOS: First poppy of the year given out at Kelowna Legion

The Royal Canadian Legion’s annual poppy kick-off breakfast took place at their Kelowna location on Thursday morning (Oct. 27).

It’s traditional to give the first poppy of the year to the city’s mayor. Kelowna’s Legion, Branch 26, presented outgoing mayor Colin Basran with his poppy.

“It’s our pleasure to present the first poppy in Kelowna for our campaign this year,” said Branch 26’s First Vice President and Poppy Chairman Cory Schieman.

The current Legion President Darlene McCaffery, who is in her first year in the role, also spoke at the event reminding people to wear their poppies and support the veterans.

During the event, a donation of $500 was also made out to the legion by a fellow member’s family, who died a few months ago.

The Legion is looking for younger members to join them as well as more donations this year.

The annual Remembrance Day ceremony will take place at Kelowna’s City Park on Friday, Nov. 11 and 11 a.m.

KelownaOkanaganRemembrance DayRoyal Canadian Legion