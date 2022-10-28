PHOTOS: First poppy of the year given out at Kelowna Legion

Outgoing councillor Gail Given, Legion Branch 26 president Darlene McCaffery, outgoing mayor Colin Basran, and Branch 26’s First Vice President and Poppy Chairman Cory Schieman (left to right) stand for a photo of presenting Basran with the first poppy of the year (Photo - Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
Legion Branch 26 president Darlene McCaffery hands the microphone over to outgoing mayor Colin Basran (Photo - Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
Outgoing mayor Colin Basran addresses the crowd (Photo - Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
Outgoing mayor Colin Basran addresses the crowd (Photo - Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
Branch 26’s First Vice President and Poppy Chairman Cory Schieman addresses the crowd before presenting outgoing mayor Basran with the first poppy of the year (Photo - Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
After the ceremony, poppies were handed out to everyone in the crowd (Photo - Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

The Royal Canadian Legion’s annual poppy kick-off breakfast took place at their Kelowna location on Thursday morning (Oct. 27).

It’s traditional to give the first poppy of the year to the city’s mayor. Kelowna’s Legion, Branch 26, presented outgoing mayor Colin Basran with his poppy.

“It’s our pleasure to present the first poppy in Kelowna for our campaign this year,” said Branch 26’s First Vice President and Poppy Chairman Cory Schieman.

The current Legion President Darlene McCaffery, who is in her first year in the role, also spoke at the event reminding people to wear their poppies and support the veterans.

During the event, a donation of $500 was also made out to the legion by a fellow member’s family, who died a few months ago.

The Legion is looking for younger members to join them as well as more donations this year.

The annual Remembrance Day ceremony will take place at Kelowna’s City Park on Friday, Nov. 11 and 11 a.m.

READ MORE: Smoke seen in Kelowna from Peachland is planned

READ MORE: Kelowna RCMP officer saves life of man passed out in traffic

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

KelownaOkanaganRemembrance DayRoyal Canadian Legion

Previous story
Stroll through decorated homes in-person again in support of Central Okanagan Hospice

Just Posted

Vernon Blue Magnums quarterback Brock Warner (left) gets ready to look for a receiver during the team’s 46-26 Southern Interior Football Conference Junior Bantam win over the visiting Kelowna Blue Spartans at Greater Vernon Athletic Park Sunday, Oct. 23. (Contributed)
Vernon leaves Kelowna feeling blue in gridiron showdown

(Flickr image)
Drivers wanted as Uber looks to start engines in Kelowna

Outgoing councillor Gail Given, Legion Branch 26 president Darlene McCaffery, outgoing mayor Colin Basran, and Branch 26’s First Vice President and Poppy Chairman Cory Schieman (left to right) stand for a photo of presenting Basran with the first poppy of the year (Photo - Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
PHOTOS: First poppy of the year given out at Kelowna Legion

Smoke seen from Peachland controlled burn (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)
REMINDER: Smoke seen in Kelowna from Peachland is planned