PHOTOS: Bald eagle caught on camera near Vernon’s Swan Lake

A bald eagle was spotted carrying nesting materials over Highway 97 near Swan Lake May 1. (Carla Hunt Photography) A bald eagle makes one of several attempts to fly. (Carla Hunt Photography) Bald eagle gathers nesting materials May 1. (Carla Hunt Photography) Up and away with the nesting materials. (Carla Hunt Photography) Flying over Highway 97. Photographer Carla Hunt says she usually doesn’t feature man-made structures in her work but this was very impactful for me. ‘Everyone going about their business.’ (Carla Hunt Photography)

Local Vernon-area photographer Carla Hunt was driving home May 1 when she just had to pull over, stop and grab her camera.

A bald eagle was flying low to the ground and had something interesting in its talons, Hunt said, but she couldn’t quite make it out.

“He made at least five attempts to get back up off the ground with his catch,” Hunt said. “Low and behold, (it was) nesting materials.”

Hunt said she’s never seen this before and was blown away by the observation.

“It was so awesome to witness this.”

The bald eagle then made his way over Highway 97 to its nest near Swan Lake.

Thankfully, she caught it all on camera and shared it with her audiences on social media and her local newspaper.

