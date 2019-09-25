PET OF THE WEEK: Ocean and his brothers were victims of hoarding

More than 20 cats at Critteraid are in need of homes

Good. I have your attention.

My name is Ocean and I am a wonderful big brother to 20 amazing brothers who need your help. They are looking for their forever homes.

READ ALSO: PET OF THE WEEK: Teddy wants a quiet home of his own

READ ALSO: PET OF THE WEEK: Moose loves quiet time and watching Jeopardy

We were all living in a hoarding situation that caused us some trust issues. I haven’t overcome mine yet but I would love to help my brothers get forever families.

Can you offer one or three a forever family home?

Please call my Aunty Jess at 250-488-3226.

To report a typo, email:

news@summerlandreview.com.



news@summerlandreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.