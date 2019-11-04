PET OF THE WEEK: Bannock and Poutine are large dogs in search of homes

Well-mannered dogs at Critteraid in Summerland will need large yards

I know it’s hard to believe but I am still searching for my own forever home. I have a brother named Poutine who is too.

We have to find our own separate families. We are large breed mixes that will be about 80 to 100 lbs once we are adults.

We both are full of beans but well mannered.

We need a large yard and an active family each to keep up with us. We are only five months old.

If you are interested please call Aunty Arlene at 250 809 8225 to ask any questions

Thank you, let’s get us homes by Christmas please.

