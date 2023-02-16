Pet Friendly Penticton founder Kona Sankey and another volunteer spent a windy Monday cleaning up the dog beach at Okanagan Lake during Acts of Kindness week in Penticton. (Submitted)

Pet Friendly Penticton founder Kona Sankey and another volunteer spent a windy Monday cleaning up the dog beach at Okanagan Lake during Acts of Kindness week in Penticton. (Submitted)

Pet Friendly Penticton cleans up dog beach during Real Acts of Caring Week

Another volunteer clean up is planned for Friday on Main Street and the KVR Trail

Inspired by KVR Middle School’s Madame Burdock’s Grade 7/8 class, who asked Mayor Julius Bloomfield to proclaim the week of Feb. 12 to 18 as Real Acts of Caring week, the founder of Pet-Friendly Penticton organized a clean up of the Okanagan Lake dog beach.

Kona Sankey and another volunteer were joined by a dog park visitor to clean up the beach on Monday. It was a windy, cold day but the clean-up went well.

“By far the most unusual thing we uncovered was a quilt,” she said. They also found five or six socks and removed a lot of glass and garbage. They borrowed rakes from PACE which helped sift through the rocky terrain. In the end, they went away with a large garbage bag of garbage.

Kona is planning another clean-up down Main Street and the entrance to the KVR Trail from 1 to 3 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 17.

“It’s supposed to be pretty cold on Friday so not sure of the turnout I’d get. We are first going to clean up the dog poop at the [Holy Cross] Catholic school on Main Street. That was an area also needing some attention.”

Sankey said she’ll plan on some more clean-ups in spring and will announce them on the Pet-Friendly Penticton Facebook page.

Okanagan Dog Park. (Submitted)

Photos: Dogs, cats and even goats the stars of new holiday market in Penticton

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Dogs

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Lumby Toastmaster arrested for crimes against hilarity
Next story
Salmon Arm council takes time to remember longtime councillor

Just Posted

Soren Crumb (left) holds up a sheet of paper showing a program record 65 points, as Noah Maradyn (right), who was the previous points leader smiles. Aberdeen Hall defeated the KSS Owls B team 116-64 in senior boys action on Wednesday night. (Contributed)
Kelowna basketball player looks to leave a new ‘Crumb’ trail with program scoring record

Two lots at Reid’s Corner in Kelowna have sold for $13.7 million. (Photo contributed)
Lots at Reid’s Corner in Kelowna sell for record amount

Council had set aside $45,000 in the 2022 capital budget for dog park improvements. (Photo/Google)
Doggone good: New park for pooches approved for West Kelowna

West Kelowna City Hall. (Black Press file photo)
Grants in aid given out by West Kelowna council