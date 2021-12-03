O’Keefe Ranch rounds up blessings for Vernon’s less fortunate

She’s making a list, she’s checking it twice. O’Keefe Ranch manager Sherrilee Franks and her cousin, Cindy Palazzo, are collecting items for the Upper Room Mission’s Blessing Backpack program, and more items are needed to help fill the backpacks. (O’Keefe Ranch photo)

North Okanagan cousins are responsible for a variety of blessings at Christmas time.

O’Keefe Ranch manager Sherrilee Franks and Cindy Palazzo, are lending a helping hand this holiday season by collecting items for the Blessing Backpack program put on by the Upper Room Mission in Vernon.

Each year the cousins work to put together an average of 20 backpacks full of items for the Blessing Backpack Program to help the less fortunate in the Vernon community.

Franks is setting up a drop-off station at O’Keefe Ranch for items to be put into the backpacks.

“I know that some people would like to help out but either don’t have the means of putting together a whole backpack full of items, or appreciate the ability to give even if it is just one item,” said Franks. “Every little bit counts.”

Items that are still needed to complete the backpacks are razors, Handi-wipes, toques, gloves, notepads, pens, candy, nail files, lip balm, tooth brushes, toothpaste, hot pockets and socks. Franks is asking that anyone who may have any extra backpacks to drop them off as well so that they have more to fill.

Items can be dropped off at O’Keefe Ranch at 9380 Highway 97 on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. until Sunday, Dec. 19. Donations can also be dropped off at Franks’ property management company Keystone at 2-3310 Centennial Drive in Vernon between 9:30 a.m.- 3:30 p.m. Monday to Friday until Dec. 19.

