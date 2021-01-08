Okanagan coder creates text messaging service for Rogers Pass backcountry

Will Zittlau’s daily SMS service informs people what areas are open during winter in GNP

What areas are open at Rogers Pass for Jan. 8 (Screenshot)

What areas are open at Rogers Pass for Jan. 8 (Screenshot)

A Kelowna coder has recently created a text messaging service on what areas are open for backcountry enthusiasts heading for Rogers Pass.

In a usual winter, Will Zittlau said he might go skiing in Glacier National Park every weekend.

While he has yet to make the trek this winter due to COVID-19, Zittlau has created a simple SMS service for people to get updates on what areas are open in Rogers Pass.

What areas are open at Rogers Pass for Jan. 8 (Screenshot)

For Rogers Pass in Glacier National Park, explosive artillery fire is regularly used on mountain slopes to protect the highway and railway from natural avalanches.

As such, the Winter Permit System was created to separates skiers from artillery fire and the resulting avalanches and is separated into three categories: winter restricted areas (WRA), winter prohibited areas (WPA) and winter unrestricted areas (WUA).

WRA may close or open daily, WPA are closed all winter and WUA are always open.

Each morning at 7 a.m., Parks Canada provides updates on their website for which WRA are open.

READ MORE: Get an annual winter permit says Parks Canada to Rogers Pass users

Living in Kelowna, Zittlau said he usually has to leave at 5 a.m. to go skiing at Rogers Pass. Zittlau said he wanted to make it easier for people to go skiing, especially when driving from several hours away.

He also wanted a new challenge.

Zittlau graduated from engineering last spring, but due to COVID-19 could not find work. Interested in computers, he spent the summer teaching himself to code.

Zittlau spent weeks creating RogersPass-SMS which turns Park Canada’s Rogers Pass data into a text message.

If anyone wants to know what WRA are open or closed, they can text “update” to (347) 754-3962 to elicit a response.

While the service is free, each text message interaction costs roughly three cents. Depending on how popular the service becomes, Zittlau said he might eventually ask for donations.

“We’ll see how this month goes,” he said.

So far, more than 100 people have signed up.

READ MORE: Avalanche Canada to rely more heavily on recreational skiers for avalanche forecasting

Zittlau’s passion for coding, however, has turned into a career as he was recently hired as a software developer. His new employers found the RogersPass-SMS on his resume impressive.

“I’ve done a complete 180 for work,” he said with a laugh.

Due to COVID-19 and the rise of remote working, the tech industry is booming.

Zittlau also created an app this summer that combines weather and avalanche data into one location.

“All my stuff is ski-related,” he said.

Because this is a third-party app, Zittlau states on his website, there is no guarantee on the accuracy of the data.

“Always check the official Parks Canada resource before venturing into a Winter Restricted Area,” reads the website.

Parks Canada said while Zittlau’s service is convenient, it still urges people to ultimately check the agency’s website or phone 250-837-SKIS (7547) for a recorded and official update on what areas are open daily.

 

@pointypeak701
liam.harrap@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Skiing and Snowboarding

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Will Zittlau is an avid skier and spent the summer learning to code. (Submitted)

Will Zittlau is an avid skier and spent the summer learning to code. (Submitted)

Previous story
Vernon sports club dishes out $5K to local charities

Just Posted

A cougar was spotted at BX Elementary School Friday morning. (WildSafe BC photo)
BREAKING: Cougar shuts in Vernon elementary school students

Brief cougar sighting has all kids called into school

Lake Country taxpayers could be on the hook for a 3.49 per cent tax increase in 2021. (Brendan Shykora - Calendar staff)
Lake Country considers 3.49 per cent tax increase

Parks, police and CPI make up majority of hike

The Roster Sports Club Bar and Grill donated a collective $5,000 to the Upper Room Mission and Starfish Pack Program on Jan. 6, 2021, as part of its Dish out Kindness campaign, which ran through the month of December. (Contributed)
Vernon sports club dishes out $5K to local charities

Rosters donates $2,500 for Upper Room Mission, Starfish Packs in Christmas fundraiser

COVID-19 test kit. (Courtesy photo)
COVID-19: ‘several cases’ confirmed in Okanagan Indian Band community

OKIB Health says individuals are self-isolating, no wider concern for community safety

Mount Boucherie Secondary School remains a potential interim French Immersion program host school for Westside students for the 2022-23 school year. (File photo)
Westside French Immersion decision delayed

Decision to move students from KSS to Mount Boucherie will be revisited in June

COVID-19 cases reported to public health to Jan. 5, 2021. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C. shifts reporting to get COVID-19 information out faster

Cases by care home to be updated weekly

FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2020 file photo, debris litters the scene where a Ukrainian plane crashed in Shahedshahr southwest of the capital Tehran, Iran. More questions than answers remain about the disaster that killed 176 people on board the Ukrainian jetliner, a year after Iran’s military mistakenly downed the plane with surface-to-air missiles. Officials in Canada, which was home to many of the passengers on the doomed plane, and other affected countries have raised concerns about the lack of transparency and accountability in Iran’s investigation of its own military. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi, File)
5 nations want Iran to deliver justice on downed plane

Sweden earlier had said that Iran had agreed to compensate the families’ of the foreign victims

(Courtesy Photo | Frank Zmuda)
VIDEO: Beaver waddles through downtown Vancouver

‘Makin’ my way downtown…’

Gem Lake Top, at Big White Ski Resort, seen at Jan. 8. (Big White Ski Resort)
Big White Ski Resort pulls passes for non-locals until February

At least one more month until non-locals can return to ski at resort, amid ongoing COVID-19 cluster

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Will Zittlau is an avid skier and spent the summer learning to code. (Submitted)
Okanagan coder creates text messaging service for Rogers Pass backcountry

Will Zittlau’s daily SMS service informs people what areas are open during winter in GNP

A RCMP vehicle pictured at the scene of a double homicide near Creston, Thursday, Jan. 7 (Mike Turner photo)
Suspect in roadside stabbing near Creston found dead, police confirm

A man allegedly responsible for a double homicide in Creston on Wednesday evening was found dead in Salmo.

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Canadian Horizons development company is taking steps to develop a 300-plus residential neighbourhood at 1050 Spiller Road, near Campbell Mountain Landfill. (Canadian Horizons photo)
Rezoning decision looms large for detractors of proposed South Okanagan development

300-plus home development near landfill would send city in wrong direction, concerned locals say

Most Read