Okanagan Sikh Temple bringing back annual sports weekend in Kelowna

The two-day event is taking place at the Apple Bowl and Parkinson Recreation Park this weekend (Aug. 20-21)

It’s going to be a weekend filled with sports at the Apple Bowl and Parkinson Recreation Park this weekend.

For the first time since 2017, the Okanagan Sikh Temple and Cultural Centre is hosting the 2022 Sports Tournament and Cultural Activities event.

A soccer tournament runs all day on Saturday (Aug. 20) and runs into Sunday. The tournament will start at the Apple Bowl but move to Parkinson Recreation Park on Saturday because of the Okanagan Sun’s game at night. Teams from Kelowna, Surrey, Abbotsford, Kamloops, and even Calgary and taking part in the tournament.

On Sunday, there will also be track and field and tug of war events. Sunday’s main event is the sport of Kabbadi, a popular sport in India. Players are coming from all over the world to play Kabbadi for the Kelowna Cup.

Both nights, there will be entertainment after the sporting events as well.

Throughout the whole weekend, there will be free food and be activities for kids including bouncy castles, face painting, and more.

