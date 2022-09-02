Okanagan outreach service seeking volunteers in Vernon and Kelowna

HOPE Outreach provides basic necessities to the unhoused and vulnerable

A local nonprofit supporting the most vulnerable population is looking for volunteers in Vernon and Kelowna.

HOPE Outreach needs volunteers in both communities to assist in providing basic necessities to those living on the streets in the Okanagan.

“Hope teams are out in the community every night, providing food, water, clothing, and other essentials,” said Caitlyn Parkinson, HOPE Outreach’s Vernon team lead.

Volunteer positions are open to anyone 18 and older of any gender. The only requirement is a desire to make a difference in the community.

Volunteer opportunities include in-person outreach as well as donation coordination, pick-ups, graphic design and fundraising.

New volunteers are given training for street-level night time outreach, Bad Date reporting, Narcan training, and harm reduction training in Kelowna and Vernon. Potential volunteers will also complete two shadowing shifts alongside trained volunteers on the street. For safety reasons, all volunteers always work in pairs.

Only women are accepted for the outreach shifts that are designed to help women, but people of all genders can apply for HOPE’s Narcan and men’s outreach teams.

“You’ll be a part of a tenacious volunteer network, taking action to address the housing and toxic drug issues in our community,” Parkinson said.

In July 2022, HOPE volunteers in Vernon saw 103 people during Narcan shifts and 44 women during ladies outreach shifts. Vernon saw 194 harm reduction items handed out and 54 Narcan items.

For more information or to apply as a volunteer, visit hopeokanagan.com.

READ MORE: Sex assault crimes increasing: Kelowna outreach program logs graphic case

READ MORE: Building sustainability in the Charitable Sector

HomelessnessKelownaVernonvolunteers