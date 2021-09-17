(Contributed/B.C. Thanksgiving Food Drive)

(Contributed/B.C. Thanksgiving Food Drive)

Okanagan food banks looking for Thanksgiving donations

Contactless food drive will provide dinner for many this Thanksgiving

Food banks across the Okanagan are set to begin their 11th annual B.C. Thanksgiving Food Drive on Monday (Sept. 20).

The drive will take place in West Kelowna, Vernon, Penticton, Salmon Arm, Merritt, Lake Country, Summerland and many other communities throughout the Okanagan.

With the continued overwhelming need for food donations in the Okanagan, the event was planned with a COVID-19 safety plan in place for a contactless food drive.

Volunteers will be dropping paper bags with instructions on doorsteps from Sept. 20 to 24, where residents can donate non-perishable food items by filling the bag and leaving it on the porch before 9 a.m. on Sept. 25. Volunteers will then pick up the donation and deliver it to the food bank.

There will be donation hampers at Save-On Foods stores across the Okanagan until Sept. 25.

The public can also assist by donating money to the B.C. Thanksgiving Food Drive at bctfooddrive.org/donate.

“With our three-to-one buying power we can stretch a $10 donation so much farther than the average person, and in doing so, are able to provide so many more households facing food insecurity with a Thanksgiving dinner,” said Trevor Moss, CEO for the Central Okanagan Food Bank.

For more information, visit bctfooddrive.org.

READ MORE: Recovery phase underway for residents in wake of White Rock Lake fire

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

DonationFood BankKelownaOkanaganPentictonVernon

Previous story
Tons turn out for kids tennis day in Vernon
Next story
We Are Medicine: The Syilx-designed mural on Kelowna’s Gospel Mission

Just Posted

Campfire bans are not being lifted in Enderby, Armstrong, Spallumcheen, BX and Silver Star, despite Vernon lifting the ban Sept. 10. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
UPDATE: Campfire ban lifted in BX, Silver Star, Spallumcheen and Armstrong

(Pixabay photo)
Strong winds, rain to sweep across Okanagan Valley Friday evening

Corroded valves are being replaced in Lumby, which will turn taps off for a number of residents for 10 days total. (RDNO photo)
Water turned off for nearly 100 Lumby residents

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: A Canadian has been named as the tallest teenager in the world