Okanagan food banks looking for Thanksgiving donations

Contactless food drive will provide dinner for many this Thanksgiving

Food banks across the Okanagan are set to begin their 11th annual B.C. Thanksgiving Food Drive on Monday (Sept. 20).

The drive will take place in West Kelowna, Vernon, Penticton, Salmon Arm, Merritt, Lake Country, Summerland and many other communities throughout the Okanagan.

With the continued overwhelming need for food donations in the Okanagan, the event was planned with a COVID-19 safety plan in place for a contactless food drive.

Volunteers will be dropping paper bags with instructions on doorsteps from Sept. 20 to 24, where residents can donate non-perishable food items by filling the bag and leaving it on the porch before 9 a.m. on Sept. 25. Volunteers will then pick up the donation and deliver it to the food bank.

There will be donation hampers at Save-On Foods stores across the Okanagan until Sept. 25.

The public can also assist by donating money to the B.C. Thanksgiving Food Drive at bctfooddrive.org/donate.

“With our three-to-one buying power we can stretch a $10 donation so much farther than the average person, and in doing so, are able to provide so many more households facing food insecurity with a Thanksgiving dinner,” said Trevor Moss, CEO for the Central Okanagan Food Bank.

For more information, visit bctfooddrive.org.

