Okanagan firefighter steps up to challenge

Andrew Haak will be one of hundreds of firefighters taking part in the Firefighter Stairclimb Challenge in Calgary on May 5

Cancer is a prevalent occupational risk for firefighters. In honour of this, on Sunday, May 5, hundreds of firefighters from around the world will climb the stairs of Calgary’s BOW tower, one of Western Canada’s tallest buildings, in support of firefighters and citizens living with cancer.

Among them will be Enderby firefighter Andrew Haak.

Haak, 27, said he dreamt about volunteering for the Enderby Fire Department since he was a young child.

“I grew up two houses down from the fire hall so if they were going out at two in the morning, I was up and looking out the window and wondering where they were going,” he said.

At age 22, his dream became a reality. This November will mark five years that he’s been with the team. He became aware of the stair climb from a friend and decided to take part about six weeks ago. He had hoped to rally together more of a team to attend with him but it was too last minute this year.

“I’m hoping to gain some more attention and get guys from the surrounding areas more interested because people come from all over the world to participate and there’s only a few guys from B.C. who go.”

Haak has a personal connection to raise money and awareness for cancer because his grandfather died of cancer at a young age.

“I’m definitely motivated by my grandfather,” he said. “I have a higher chance of getting cancer because I’m a firefighter and we go into burning buildings which are full of bad carcinogens and that kind of stuff. I’m definitely doing it in honour of him.”

Haak plans to raise a minimum of $500 for the cause and hopes his community will consider donating.

“It makes it a little competitve between the fire departments to see who can raise the most but in the end we’re just hoping to raise awareness because we’re all just a big family.”

Haak will be travelling to Calgary in May to attend the Firefighter Stairclimb Challenge. Those participating will wear all their equipment (with the exception of their breathing mask) — including boots, pants, jacket, helmet and SCBA (Self Contained Breathing Apparatus) — and climb 775 vertical feet and more than 1,200 steps to raise awareness and funds to stand in solidarity with their fellow first responders in the fight against cancer.

To donate, visit http://give.wellspringcalgary.ca.

Related: Busy night for firefighters

Related: Vernon junior firefighters on front lines

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

Follow me on Twitter @BrieChar
Email me brieanna.charlebois@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook.

Previous story
Okanagan Rail Trail a popular place

Just Posted

Kelowna Boat Show highlights abandoned boat program

The 24th annual Kelowna Boat Show hits shores April 27 and 28.

West Kelowna fire under control

A fire broke out just above Bear Creek Provincial Park Monday

Kelowna’s Korczak, Canada en route to U18 quarter-finals

Kaedan Korczak and Team Canada play Latvia Thursday

Kelowna driver searches for man who allegedly tried to run him off the road

The driver said he just missed a biker trying to avoid a collision

Social media flooded with love for woman found dead on Kelowna beach

“We lost a sister. Because that is what we are it is a sisterhood and I can’t help but feel anything but sadness.”

VIDEO: Okanagan fire victim Amy Hansen speaks out on the loss of her four pets

A gofundme page has been started for Hansen, with $1,140 raised of a $5000 goal to help her rebuild

Woe, Canada: Bruins down Maple Leafs 5-1 in Game 7

No Canadian teams left in Stanley Cup playoffs

Defence accuses officer of ‘incompetence’ in trial for B.C. man accused in daughters’ murder

Double murder trial for the Victoria father accused of killing his two young daughters continues

Okanagan firefighter steps up to challenge

Andrew Haak will be one of hundreds of firefighters taking part in the Firefighter Stairclimb Challenge in Calgary on May 5

SPCA investigating hen cull at Shuswap egg farm

Egg farm regulator says they are confident cull at was done properly

‘Cutthroat’ sport of wine tasting happening now in the Okanagan

BC Tasting Games are underway with competitions in three Okanagan communities.

Okanagan Rail Trail a popular place

Thousands pack North Okanagan section over long weekend

B.C. men challenge constitutionality of Canada’s secret no-fly list

Parvkar Singh Dulai says he received a “denial of boarding” notification under the no-fly program last May 17

Murder on B.C. property didn’t need to be disclosed before sale, court rules

Buyer had tried to break contract after learning a man with ties to crime had been murdered there

Most Read