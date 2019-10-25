Okanagan Fest of Ale distributes $60,000 to community organizations

Total of $757,600 has been distributed to organizations over the years

The Okanagan Fest of Ale Society donated $60,000 to 20 charities in Penticton and the South Okanagan.

The money was raised during the 2019 Okanagan Fest of Ale Craft Beer and Cider Festival and was presented on Oct. 24.

“This year’s donation brings the total funds distributed by the society to $757,600,” said John Cruickshank, president of the Okanagan Fest of Ale Society.

Highlighting the event were presentations made by representatives from each of the charitable organizations including Pathways Addiction Resource Centre, OSNS and the Breakfast Learning Club.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Okanagan Fest of Ale Society, we would like to extend thanks to all vendors, sponsors, supporters, volunteers, entertainers, judges, media and attendees for making this event an incredible success year over year,” Cruickshank said. “Be sure to save the date for the 25th Annual Okanagan Fest of Ale taking place April 17 and 18 in Penticton – it will be our biggest party yet!”

The recipients were Agur Lake Camp Society, Breakfast Learning Club Penticton, Canadian Mental Health Association — South Okanagan Similkameen, Desert Valley Hospice Society, Dragonfly Pond Family Society, Okanagan Boys and Girls Clubs, Okanagan College Foundation, OSNS Child and Youth Development Centre. Pathways Addictions Resource Centre, Peach City Community Radio, Penticton Recovery Resource Society, School District 67, Skaha Bluffs Park Watch, South Okanagan Loss Society, South Okanagan Medical Foundation, South Okanagan Volunteer Society, Special Olympics BC — Penticton, St. Saviour’s Community Meal, The Penticton and Area Access Centre and The Penticton Centre for Exceptional Learning.

