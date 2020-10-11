An ornament made by late member of Horsey Ladies Okanagan Lorna Bissell represents the organization, which has had to postpone its popular charity auction in 2020 due to COVID. However, the group is still raising funds and hopes the public will be part of their new idea. (Photo submitted)

Okanagan charity auction gallops to different beat

Horsey Ladies Okanagan’s popular charity auction shelved by COVID but hit on new fundraiser idea

The show must go on.

It will just be different for the annual Horsey Ladies Okanagan charity auction.

The organization’s annual fundraising banquet, slated for Nov. 20, will not happen this year due to COVID-19.

“The committee considered a smaller ‘dinner social’ – but that is not feasible either,” said spokesperson Nancy Roman. “The primary concern is safety for all – and we must follow protocol.”

Last year’s auction raised more than $8,500 which helped the organization top the $100,000 mark it has distributed to local charities since its inception.

The auction organizing committee has come up with another type of fundraiser and is inviting the public to be part of it.

There will not be an online auction, as Roman said it would not be fair to reach out and ask businesses that are suffering through the pandemic for donations.

Horsey Ladies have decided 2020 is the year to give back and want you to be part of it to keep the fundraising going.

“The committee decided to buy some prizes for the fundraiser which can be seen on our Horsey Ladies Okanagan Facebook page,” said Roman. “Everyone who donates will be eligible to win one (or more) of these prizes. The rules are listed on the page as well.”

The prize draw will be held on Friday, Nov. 20 via a taped/video showing of the names drawn. Updates will be posted on the Facebook page.

Since the committee is trying to keep this as simple as possible, they decided to pick the charity themselves… to one that has never received funds from our group – ever.

“We have chosen Old Friends Canada Society in Lake Country, to receive all monies that are pledged,” said Roman. “Their mission is to provide a safe place for unwanted, abandoned, abused, and retired horses, donkeys, and mules.”

If you would like more information you can contact Roman at 250-546-9922 or email nancyroman@telus.net.

The Horsey Ladies Okanagan have been giving back for the last 18 years through its annual charity auction. The 2019 event saw 132 women from all over the Interior rope in tickets for the event in record time – tickets were gone in five days.

READ MORE: Okanagan ladies' passion for ponies tops $100,000


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
charity

