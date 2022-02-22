North Okanagan youth organization opens door to donation

North Okanagan Youth and Family Services Society executive director Dean Francks (left) accepts a cheque for nearly $9,800 from Vernon Home Depot employee Marilin Comley and store manager Paul Gislason. The money was raised over the Christmas holidays through Home Depot’s Orange Door Project. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Orange led to green for a well-known Vernon organization.

North Okanagan Youth and Family Services Society (NOYFSS) was the benefactor of $9,750.28 raised from the Home Depot’s Orange Door Project, a Christmas holiday campaign that raises funds to help enable at-risk youth facing homelessness achieve positive development outcomes and realize their full potential.

The nationwide campaign raised more than $2 million for 124 youth-focused charities, including NOYFSS.

“It was truly a team effort (NOYFSS/Home Depot),” said society executive director Dean Francks. “We talked to their team about the services we provide. They had good energy, got behind the project and helped put out the word.”

Home Depot employees would talk to customers going through the tills about NOYFSS and the Orange Door Project, and the customers were free to make a donation.

“We’re happy to contribute,” said Paul Gislason, Vernon Home Depot store manager. “NOYFSS comes in to talk to our staff and that makes it easier for our staff to talk to customers about their organization.”

READ MORE: Family society compliments City of Vernon residents, supporters

READ MORE: Vernon man’s legacy of helping kids lives on in squash, again



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Charity and Donations