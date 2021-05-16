Armstrong Regional Co-op board members Brett Kirkpatrick (left) and Robbie Hoyte (right) flank Scott John of the Okanagan Screen Arts Society. The co-op donated $2,500 to the society for its Save the Towne Theatre campaign. (ARC photo)

North Okanagan-Shuswap cooperative contributes to Vernon theatre campaign

Armstrong Regional Co-op kicks in $2,500 for Okanagan Screen Arts Society’s Save the Towne Theatre campaign

The Armstrong Regional Co-op believes in supporting local.

With that, the cooperative gave a cheque for $2,500 to the Okanagan Screen Arts Society for their campaign to save Vernon’s historic Towne Theatre, which opened in 1938 on 30th Avenue.

“The Save the Towne Theatre is an important campaign for our community,” said co-op marketing manager Jason Keis. “As a local, Canadian, member-owned organization it is important for us to support the communities where we work, live, and play.”

Co-op board members Brett Kirkpatrick and Robbie Hoyte made the presentation to Scott John of the Okanagan Screen Arts Society.

