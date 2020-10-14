Bob Davison, of Davison Orchards, was surprised when he was pulled over last week for a flat tire and even more so when the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP officers offered to fix it for him. (Rebekah Beck - Vernon Morning Star file)

Bob Davison, of Davison Orchards, was surprised when he was pulled over last week for a flat tire and even more so when the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP officers offered to fix it for him. (Rebekah Beck - Vernon Morning Star file)

North Okanagan Mounties fix senior’s flat tire

Bob Davison was pulled over and for the life of him, he didn’t know why

Bob Davison of Vernon’s beloved orchard was pulled over by police last week, but for the life of him, he couldn’t figure out what he’d done wrong.

Davison, 87, said he was leaving a doctor’s appointment when the red-and-blue lights started flashing behind him.

“An RCMP lady pulled me over and asked for my driver’s licence,” he said. “You know what’s going through your head, ‘what have I done?’”

Turns out, he had a flat tire.

READ MORE: Vernon’s Davison Orchards celebrates 85 years

“I didn’t know it. The car rode good, I didn’t realize it was flat,” he said. “I must have driven a few miles on it.”

A second Vernon North Okanagan RCMP officer appeared, seemingly out of nowhere, Davison said, and asked him if he had BCAA.

“I said no. I did have it at one time for years but I dropped it because I never needed it.”

The officers surprised him when they offered to change his tire.

“These new fandangled cars have too many gadgets with these locking lug nuts,” he said. “I was very grateful, I don’t know what I would have done.”

Davison said too often people hear the negative side of policing.

“You hear a lot about defunding and all the mistakes that are made but they are human too and they certainly did me a good turn,” he said.

He reciprocated and offered his thanks by bringing the officers a box of delicious Davison Orchard apples.

“This shows police are more than law-keepers, they are servants,” Davison said.

RCMP media officer Const. Chris Terleski said he was told of the incident last week and it was great to hear.

“Sometimes it’s the smallest things we can do for people that make the biggest difference,” Terleski said.

READ MORE: Kindergartner’s 25-cent donation warms hearts of North Okanagan RCMP, firefighters

READ MORE: Vernon police dog tracks down Calgary thief

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vernon coffee shop rallies behind young girl who suffered brain hemorrhage

Just Posted

Wyatt Reader, 21, of Calgary, was arrested in Vernon on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, after attempting to use stolen credit cards at a local business. (Contributed)
Calgary man arrested in Vernon linked to violent assault

Wyatt Reader, 21, wanted on a Canada-wide warrant, was sniffed out by a police dog in Vernon on Saturday

Noodlelegs Health and Fitness offers a variety of classes, including Nordic Pole Walking, as seen Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)
Vernon business focuses on fun in workouts

Noodlelegs Health and Fitness targets those who need extra boost

Winter tires or chains are required on most highway routes in BC from Oct. 1 to April 30. (Black Press Media File Photo)
How to stay safe on the roads this winter in the Okanagan

Winter is coming…

Rogers Communication announced the expansion of its 5G network into Lake Country and West Kelowna Oct. 13, 2020, on the heels of expanding into cities including Vernon, Kelowna, Penticton and Salmon Arm earlier this year. (Rogers Coverage Map)
5G rolls out in Lake Country, West Kelowna

Rogers expanded its network to cities such as Vernon and Kelowna earlier this year

A heavy police presence spotted outside of Canadian Tire on 27th Street Tuesday, Oct. 13, was linked to an attempted shoplifting, RCMP said. (Google Maps)
Shoplifter’s plans foiled by Vernon store staff

Several vehicles were damaged by the suspect in attempt to flee the scene

FILE – People wear face masks and stand apart from one another to curb the spread of COVID-19 as they wait in line to take a pharmacy technician exam at Vancouver Community College, in Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records 549 COVID-19 cases, 5 new deaths over Thanksgiving long weekend

Province working on province-wide plan to make testing more efficient

QFC Pharmacist Becky Buerhaus administers a flu shot on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020 in Everett, Wa. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)
Some Canadians won’t get the flu shot because they haven’t gotten COVID-19: poll

Health officials are worrying about a ‘twindemic’ as flu and coronavirus cases collide

John Brittain has pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder in relation to the deaths of Darlene Knippelberg, Rudi Winter and Susan and Barry Wonch. (File)
Penticton man killed ex-wife’s 4 neighbours to stop them from ‘bullying’ her

John Brittain pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder

B.C. Green Party leader Sonia Furstenau questions NDP government minister in the B.C. legislature, July 13, 2020. (Hansard TV)
B.C. Greens leader calls for move to basic income system

Don’t tie education fund to enrolment, Sonia Furstenau says

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Disagreement on Facebook leads to violence in North Shuswap

Police say man with baseball bat chased business owner, no one seriously injured

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

NDP Leader John Horgan is silhouetted while speaking during a campaign stop in Vancouver on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. At the end of a recent virtual town hall meeting where about a dozen people asked questions about British Columbia’s Oct. 24 election, Horgan said he was enjoying campaigning online.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C.’s virtual COVID-19 election campaign lacks human touch: expert

Pandemic has seen governments, businesses and families make changes they would never have considered a year ago,

NDP Leader John Horgan, right to left, Green leader Sonia Furstenau and Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson prepare for a debate at the Chan Centre in Vancouver, B.C., Tuesday, October 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Horgan attempts to clarify ‘I don’t see colour’ debate answer with Twitter post

A day after the debate, Horgan revised his answer on Twitter, admitting it could have upset people

Most Read