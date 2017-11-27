North Okanagan lighting up for Christmas

Coldstream lit up the holiday season Sunday.

Community members gathere for the annual Light Up at Coldstream Christian Church, where festive songs and fun helped ring in the season.

Vernon’s Light Up saw 30th Avenue aglow Saturday. See more here.

Armstrong will light up Friday. See: Armstrong splits up Christmas events

Enderby also lights up Friday, including a Christmas parde at 6 p.m.

The Lumby Christmas Light Up is Sunday, Dec. 3 at 4 p.m. with a parade, visits with Santa, wagon rides, free skating at the Pat Duke Memorial Arena and more.

SilverStar Mountain Resorts light up Dec. 8.