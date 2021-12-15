Joan Albert, JCI Vernon’s Citizen of the Year for 2020, was presented with the award at Polson Park Saturday, March 13, 2021. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Joan Albert, JCI Vernon’s Citizen of the Year for 2020, was presented with the award at Polson Park Saturday, March 13, 2021. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Nominations sought for Vernon’s Good Citizen of the Year

JCI Vernon is accepting nominations until Jan. 17, 2022

It’s time for Vernonites to name their picks for the community’s biggest difference maker of the year.

Junior Chamber International Vernon (JCI) is now accepting nominations for the 2021 Good Citizen of the Year award.

The award, won by Joan Albert in 2020, goes to a deserving and active volunteer.

“This initiative has been a long-standing tradition of the JCI Vernon, and we are excited to have Kidston and Company Lawyers be our title sponsor once again,” said Abby Lagerquist, chair of the 2021 Good Citizen of the Year Committee.

“From large public events to small acts of kindness, we want to recognize those individuals who have gone above and beyond for our community,” said Lagerquist. “We understand this type of person doesn’t volunteer for the recognition and glory, so it will be incredible to acknowledge their contributions.”

On behalf of the recipient, $500 will be donated to a charity organization of their choice.

The recipient will be surprised with the award in late January to early February 2022.

The deadline for nominations is Jan. 17, 2022. Nominations can be emailed to jcivernongoodcitizen@gmail.com.

The committee asks that all nominations include the first and last name of the nominee as well as their contact information, personal characteristics of the nominee, volunteer work performed, your contact information and any other details you may wish to add.

“Keeping in mind COVID-19 protocols, we will be thinking creatively on how we surprise the chosen Good Citizen. We are planning on having them escorted proudly in the Vernon Winter Carnival Parade which we are happy is returning,” said Lagerquist.

READ MORE: Restaurant dishes up kindness for two Vernon causes

READ MORE: Vernon family goes the extra mile to support kids at Christmas

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Awards

Previous story
Vernon group builds a good night’s sleep
Next story
Delivery mystery: Salmon Arm resident hopes to give thanks to sender

Just Posted

Sundance Suites is in the 2900 block of 43rd Avenue. (Google Maps image)
2 arrested as police execute search warrant in Vernon

In this June 21, 2018, photo, laboratory manager Emily Savage demonstrates how she uses an instrument to photograph cannabis samples at CW Analytical Laboratories, in Oakland, Calif. California's new rules require testing of marijuana for pesticides and contaminants such as heavy metals, solvents and mold. They also say edibles must be tested to determine concentrations of the mind-altering ingredient THC. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Vernon council looks to trim cannabis retail bylaws

A vehicle incident has reduced Highway 97 to single lane alternating traffic 15 km west of Falkland Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. (DriveBC photo)
Vehicle incident slows traffic on Highway 97 west of Falkland

Culvert repairs continue Dec. 12, 2021 at Mine Creek on Highway 5, on of the damaged sites on the Coquihalla Highway after record mid-November rainfall and landslides. (B.C. transportation ministry photo)
B.C.’s Coquihalla Highway to reopen Dec. 20 for essential traffic