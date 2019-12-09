Nominations for Kelowna Chamber of Commerce “40 Under Forty” now open

The chamber said the search for “Best of the Best” is on

The Kelowna Chamber of Commerce has launched its “40 Under Forty” for 2020. The Chamber is now calling for nominations.

This is the Chamber’s sixth year of searching for the city’s high achievers and bringing their stories to the public.

BDO Canada LLP will make up the independent panel of judges.

“This is a great program that allows BDO and the community as a whole, to take a moment and celebrate those special individuals who, despite their young years, have begun to drive our city’s economy and stimulate positive change,” BDO’s Office Managing Partner Mike Gilmore said.

“We can’t wait to see who will be recognized as part of the 2020 Top 40 Under Forty program.”

The judges will use a pre-determined criteria to evaluate the nominees. Different recipients will be featured in the media weekly from February until the end of June. There will be a wrap-up celebration for the recipients on Jun. 24.

Nominations can be made through the Chamber’s website.

