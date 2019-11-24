Nine candidates enrolled in Summerland Blossom Pageant

First public appearance of royalty candidates will be during Festival of Lights

PAGEANT CANDIDATES Nine candidates will participate in the 2020 Blossom Pageant. The candidates will make their first appearance at the Festival of Lights. In the top row from left are Marie Bowyer, Desma Dunsdon, Sophia Ferlizza, Alysha Hanley, Abbie Mistal, Hillary Robertson, Sage Stewart, Daphne Susheski and Sylvia Taylor. (Photos submitted)

Summerland’s royalty candidates are preparing for the 2020 Blossom Pageant. This year, a total of nine candidates — eight women and one man — are participating in the pageant. Their first public appearance with the program will be during the Festival of Lights on Friday, Nov. 29 in downtown Summerland.

Marie Bowyer

Miss Avery Law

Hi I’m Marie Bowyer. I am very excited to be Miss Avery Law in this year’s ambassador program.

I’ve lived in Summerland for my whole life.

I have been involved in the theatre program at my school for the past three years and I am very passionate about the arts.

Desma Dunsdon

Miss Action Festival

My name is Desma Dunsdon and I am very proud to be this year’s Miss Action Festival. I am in Grade 11 at Summerland Secondary School.

I’m passionate about up cycling and eliminating waste. I’m a huge environmentalist and want to help the planet best I can.

I am looking forward to making new friends through this program.

Sophia Ferlizza

Miss Zias Stonehouse

Hello! My name is Sophia Ferlizza and I am proudly representing my family’s restaurant, Zias Stonehouse, in this years Blossom Pageant.

I am a Grade 11 student at Summerland Secondary School and a dancer at Summerland School of Dance where I mainly take Acro classes.

Besides dance, I enjoy writing and acting.

I am very excited to be a part of this program and to work with the other girls.

Alysha Hanley

Miss Fire Department

Hello, I’m Alysha Hanley. I am proud to be part of the Summerland Blossom Pageant.

I enjoy archery, reading and cooking. I can’t wait for all the new experiences I will have in the pageant.

I want to thank the Summerland Fire Department for sponsoring me this year.

Abbie Mistal

Miss Rotary

Hi, I’m Abbie Mistal, and I am proudly representing Summerland Rotary Club.

I currently go to Summerland Secondary School and I am involved in this year’s musical, Matilda.

I have lived in Summerland for the last eight years. I have been involved with a lot of community volunteering and many events through the Summerland Baptist Church.

I am really glad I got the opportunity to get involved with this program, and I’m excited to get started.

Hillary Robertson

Miss Kiwanis

Hi, I am Hillary Robertson. I am a Grade 11 student at Summerland Secondary School.

I am representing Kiwanis in this year’s Blossom Pageant.

My favourite thing to do are art, reading, photography and curling. I am also part of Girl Guides of Canada.

I am looking forward to exploring more of myself during this program.

Sage Stewart

Mr. Dental Centre

Hello, my name is Sage Stewart but you can call me Mr. Summerland Dental Centre.

I’m proud to be the first male candidate of the Summerland Blossom Pageant.

I love animals, nature and a good movie. I am looking forward to a great year.

Daphne Susheski

Miss Ink Works

Hi my name is Daphne Susheski, I am very excited to be representing Ink Works in this year’s Summerland Blossom Pageant.

I was raised here in Summerland and am a Grade 11 student at Summerland Secondary. I enjoy dance, field hockey, cooking and I am a member in my school’s wellness club.

I am thrilled to be participating in this year’s Blossom Pageant.Thank you to Ink Works for sponsoring my journey.

Sylvia Taylor

Miss School of Dance

Hello, I am Silvia Taylor and I am proud to be Miss Summerland School of Dance.

My current hobbies are cooking, going to dance class and hanging out with my friends. A motto I live by is “doing things that scare you makes you happier.”

In the future I hope to pursue cooking or psychology because I would like to help people become healthy and happy.

