Startup Grind Kelowna is set to launch in May. (@startupgrindkelowna/Instagram)

Startup Grind Kelowna is set to launch in May. (@startupgrindkelowna/Instagram)

New opportunity coming to Kelowna for entrepreneurs and investors

Startup Grind Kelowna’s first event will take place in May

Startup Grind is making its way to Kelowna to help young entrepreneurs in the Central Okanagan.

Amanda and Grant Findlay-Shirras launched their tech startup in 2013 with the help of Startup Grind and have since been frequent attendees of their events. When Amanda and Grant moved to Kelowna in 2019, they were shocked to find out there were no Startup Grind events in the area. Because of that, the two of them decided to launch a Kelowna branch themselves to help entrepreneurs in the Okanagan through a series of events, resources, and community-building initiatives.

“I can’t wait to see the impact it’ll have on the startup scene here in Kelowna because you never know what one connection could lead to and the impact it could have on your business.” said Amanda.

Startup Grind Kelowna will have six events in 2023, starting on May 11 and then on June 15. Both events will be taking place at the Metro Hub at 1265 Ellis Street. While dates aren’t confirmed, they are planning to also have events in July, August, and September.

Whether a founder, investor, or entrepreneur, anyone can attend the events. A year long startup pass is just $99.

Startup Grind was founded in 2010 and has a global network of more than two million people in more than 200 cities around the world. For more information, visit the Startup Grind Kelowna website.

READ MORE: Kelowna Rockets beat Vancouver, get help in standings; 1 point away from playoff berth

READ MORE: Kelowna International Airport hosts spring travel show

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

KelownaOkanagan

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PHOTOS: A doggone good time at Vernon’s SilverStar Mountain Resort

Just Posted

The Kelowna Rockets are heading to the 2023 WHL Playoffs. (@kelowna_rockets/Twitter)
Kelowna Rockets clinch playoff spot in Spokane

Okanagan Hockey Academy’s David Hoy scored his team’s first goal on Saturday, March 11, against the Rink Hockey Academy Kelowna U17 in Penticton. The OHA secured a 4-1 victory to open its CSSHL Championships in 2023. (Logan Lockhart/Western News)
PHOTOS: Okanagan Hockey Academy, Kelowna battle at CSSHL Championships in Penticton

Startup Grind Kelowna is set to launch in May. (@startupgrindkelowna/Instagram)
New opportunity coming to Kelowna for entrepreneurs and investors

Alleycats Alliance volunteers will be at PetSmart on Banks Road on Saturday and Sunday, March 11 and 12 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
Look for a new feline friend with the help of Alleycats Alliance in Kelowna

Pop-up banner image