New opportunity coming to Kelowna for entrepreneurs and investors

Startup Grind is making its way to Kelowna to help young entrepreneurs in the Central Okanagan.

Amanda and Grant Findlay-Shirras launched their tech startup in 2013 with the help of Startup Grind and have since been frequent attendees of their events. When Amanda and Grant moved to Kelowna in 2019, they were shocked to find out there were no Startup Grind events in the area. Because of that, the two of them decided to launch a Kelowna branch themselves to help entrepreneurs in the Okanagan through a series of events, resources, and community-building initiatives.

“I can’t wait to see the impact it’ll have on the startup scene here in Kelowna because you never know what one connection could lead to and the impact it could have on your business.” said Amanda.

Startup Grind Kelowna will have six events in 2023, starting on May 11 and then on June 15. Both events will be taking place at the Metro Hub at 1265 Ellis Street. While dates aren’t confirmed, they are planning to also have events in July, August, and September.

Whether a founder, investor, or entrepreneur, anyone can attend the events. A year long startup pass is just $99.

Startup Grind was founded in 2010 and has a global network of more than two million people in more than 200 cities around the world. For more information, visit the Startup Grind Kelowna website.

