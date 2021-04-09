Mounties deliver breakfast to Vernon schools

A Vernon organization got a helping hand from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

“We’re happy to pitch in and support the Vernon Kalamalka Starfish Society by delivering these food packages to students in need at our local schools,” the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP said in a Twitter post.

The Starfish Pack Program was started in 2016 by the Kalamalka Rotary Club providing packs to students.

Each pack is complete with enough food for two breakfasts, two lunches, two dinners and fresh fruit and snacks for the weekend.

“There are many reports that state starting the day with a healthy, well-balanced meal has a significant effect on academic success,” Vernon School District Superintendent Joe Rogers said. “The work done by the local Starfish group has been greatly appreciated by our staff, students and families.”

To learn more about the program or to donate, visit starfishpack.com/vernon.

Brendan Shykora

RCMP