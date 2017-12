A Penticton resident waiting for a bus was greated by a large creature on Wednesday

A Penticton teen casually waiting for her bus to school, in a quiet neighbourhood, got a bit of a surprise greeting on Wednesday morning.

A moose decided to take Bracewell Drive for a stroll before cutting through a backyard and knocking down a fence.

Rayah Carr was shocked to see the large animal in neighbourhood and apparently so were many on social media who commented they were surprised to see a moose so close to the city.

