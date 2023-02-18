Dogs up for adoption at Paws It Forward were available for a meet and greet at Tail Blazers on K.L.O. Road in Kelowna on Saturday afternoon (Feb. 18). (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

Meet and greet in Kelowna takes place to help surrendered dogs find a home

Paws It Forward recently received 24 golden retrievers and are expecting more

Lookng for a new dog for yourself or for your family?

Dog rescue non-profit Paws It Forward was at pet store Tail Blazers on K.L.O. Road on Saturday (Feb. 18) with just a few of their many dogs that are looking for new homes.

The ‘puppy-boom’ that occurred from the pandemic has caused problems as many dogs are now being surrendered because of ‘backyard breeding’. Recently, the non-profit took in 24 golden retrievers and are expecting more dogs in the coming weeks. Over the last six months, they’ve received an overwhelming amount of surrendered dogs.

For more information about adopting one of the many dogs they have available, visit the Paws It Forward website.

