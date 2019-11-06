Christmas can be a tough time for seniors living alone, therefore efforts are underway to Make Spirits Bright. (File photo)

Making spirits bright for North Okanagan seniors

NexusBC program brings festive cheer to low-income seniors who live alone

After years of working and giving back to our community, many seniors now find themselves alone and having to support themselves on a very low income. The NexusBC Making Spirits Bright Campaign aims to let those seniors know that they are appreciated and included during the holiday season.

The campaign relies on generous donations from the community and a few local organizations and is aiming to brighten the spirits of at least 75 seniors this year.

“Making Spirits Bright gives everyone in our community an opportunity to help make someone who is on their own feel special and cared for at Christmas. What better gift can there be?” said Judy Katalinic, who with Moira Heide, both with NexusBC, is co-ordinating the program. “Seniors use our services without expectations, so it is all the more satisfying when we can give that little bit extra.”

Staff at NexusBC are always inspired by people who want to give something back to our seniors who have given so much to the community.

“There is tremendous empathy from people who sometimes can’t travel to see their own loved ones, or maybe just wouldn’t want to feel alone at Christmas themselves,” said Heide.

If you would like to help make spirits merry and bright for seniors this Christmas season, you can purchase a gift card for any amount from a local store that provides the basic necessities (food, toiletries and clothing), and bring it to the NexusBC office at 3201 30th St. in Vernon, along with a cheerful card. You can also donate to the Making Spirits Bright campaign on line at www.nexusbc.ca/makingspiritsbright.htm.

This year’s program runs from Nov. 1 to Dec. 19 and the more gift cards we receive, the more seniors we can include!

READ MORE: 98-year-old Armstrong woman designs clothes for Barbie

READ MORE: Vernon museum digs into identity of a secular jew

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Poppies signify remembrance and support

Just Posted

City of Kelowna sues contractor for allegedly breaking sewage pipe

The city is seeking damages for both temporary and permanent repairs

End of an era for Airport Inn, only owner remains

Airport Inn owner Raif Fleihan has put his motel up for sale

Cougar spotted near West Kelowna elementary school

The cougar was spotted in Rose Valley park near the elementary school

Kelowna firefighter to be honoured with public funeral service

Capt. Joe Kolar passed away Oct. 31 after a battle with lung cancer

Weekly round-up has Okanagan volleyball teams atop high school rankings

Okanagan Mission slides into top 15 rankings

VIDEO: Visit Royal BC Museum’s rare fish, explore how ‘citizen science’ advances research

Porcupine fish, trigger fish, louvar and more found by British Columbians

B.C. cop with terminal brain cancer hopes for treatment in the U.S.

Fundraisers planned for Ryan Masales of Abbotsford to cover $200,000 in medical costs

Chilliwack woman struck by train while trying to save man has partial hand amputation

17 months after Julie Callaghan was dubbed a hero she fights for normalcy and against ongoing pain

Poppies signify remembrance and support

BC/Yukon Command of the Royal Canadian Legion speaks on the significance of the poppy

98-year-old North Okanagan woman designs clothes for Barbie

Hazel Thompson on love and war… and knitting

Making spirits bright for North Okanagan seniors

NexusBC program brings festive cheer to low-income seniors who live alone

B.C. teen who brutally attacked man playing tennis alone loses appeal

Teen tried to claim he was acting in self defense, but B.C. Court of Appeal judge disagreed

Suspicious clown spotted in 108 Mile House – five days after Halloween

RCMP remind the public Halloween is over

Queen Silver Star candidates talk their way to the top

Speech Competition kicks off events leading up to the royal crowning

Most Read