Lumby set for holly jolly Christmas market

First Mistletoe and Holly Christmas Market goes Dec. 11 and Dec. 12; Santa included

The first Lumby Mistletoe and Holly Christmas Market – which will include Santa Claus in attendance along with the annual Lumby Fire Department’s Toy Drive – will be held Dec. 11 and 12 at the Whitevalley Community Hall. (Black Press file photo)

Jolly St. Nick himself will be looking for some do-dads and stocking stuffers for Mrs. Claus.

The first Mistletoe and Holly Christmas Market in Lumby will run Saturday, Dec. 11, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 12, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Whitevalley Community Hall.

The event, sponsored by the Old Age Pensioners (OAP) Branch 117 Lumby, will see a visit from Santa Claus from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days, and options will be available for pictures with Santa by donation.

Also by donation will be a chance to have your gifts wrapped. That is sponsored by the Women of Lumby United Church.

Vendors will include jewelry, baking, Christmas crafts and more. A breakfast and lunch concession will be available both days.

The Lumby Fire Department and and Lumby OAP will be doing their annual Santa Toy Drive, with fire trucks at the hall Sunday.

Vendors can set up Friday, Dec. 11, from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Vendor space is $75 for the weekend. Register by emailing house52@telus.net.

COVID rules apply. Those in attendance must be fully vaccinated and passport compliant. Face masks must be worn by vendors and shoppers.

