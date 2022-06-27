Lodestar on the Horizon: 2 new art installations appear in Kelowna

One sculpture will be located at Richter and Clement while the other is at Boyce-Gyro Beach

Kelowna’s north-end is changing, no longer seen as the industrial area of the city the area north of Clement Avenue is now donned with breweries, restaurants and an outdoor music venue.

As a way to mark the gateway into this new and emerging mixed-use north-end neighbourhood, Kelowna’s Public Art program is working with MAKE Studio to create an installation.

Lodestar will be based at the intersection of Richter St. and Clement Avenue and will be made of timber to form a mountainous peak and will soar 36-foot into the sky on Kelowna’s historic industrial lands, just outside the RCMP Detachment.

Robert Parlane, parks and buildings planning manager with the city said the sculpture marks a new meeting place for the expanding north downtown core and celebrates Kelowna’s prosperity and growth through forestry.

Traffic will be impacted briefly as installation begins. The piece will be complete at the end of June.

Lodestar won’t be the only installation taking place in Kelowna either, located at the north end of Boyce-Gyro Beach, the sculpture Horizon will act as a window through which to view the environment.

“The goal of the public art program is to culturally enrich public spaces and these new pieces play an important role in shaping both the collective identity and personal experience of our city,” said Parlane.

Horizon from Studio F Minus is made from 35 panels of glass. The glass is opaque and turns clear when the viewer approaches the installation along a cycling path.

“The changing surface is designed to serve as a reminder that our actions play an important role in easing pollution and getting our air cleaner and clearer,” explained Parlane.

