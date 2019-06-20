Locked in for love at the Kelowna BC SPCA

Kelowna celebrities get locked in for love at the BC SPCA

Lock in for Love is back at the BC SPCA, where five local celebrities are shutting themselves in cages to raise money for the Kelowna shelter.

Klaudia Van Emmerik of Global Okanagan, B Mack & Karly of Sun FM, Brigitte Stapleton of Fh&P Lawers and Kelowna branch manager Sean Hogan are attempting to raise $25,000 for the animals at the shelter.

Hogan says $25,000 represents about three months of medical bills for the animals the shelter helps.

“The lock-in is an awesome opportunity to connect the public with the what it’s like for the animals in our shelter,” he said. “It gives a little bit more of that experience to what it’s like to be in the shelter. A little bit more of an understanding of how our staff and volunteers work so hard to give the animals the best care possible while they are temporarily here, before finding their forever home.

On average at the Kelowna BC SPCA, dogs are adopted within one-week and adult cats are adopted within two weeks of being at the shelter, compared to a few years ago when it took almost seven weeks for a feline to find a home.

