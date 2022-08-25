Live! In Lake Country ends on high note with record attendance

The crowds at this year’s concerts have broken attendance records

Ezra Kwizera performs at the final Live! In Lake Country on Aug. 26. (Photo/District of Lake Country)

This season of Live! In Lake Country wraps up Friday (Aug. 26) with Ezra Kwizera.

The crowds at this year’s concerts have broken attendance records, making this the best season yet.

“We knew that people were ready for these concerts to make a comeback after pandemic restrictions limited our outdoor activities for the past two years, but we did not expect to see the response we have and we couldn’t be happier,” says Ryan Donn, cultural development coordinator for the District of Lake Country.

Kwizera is one of the most notable artists and music producers in Africa and internationally.

The music starts at 7 p.m. at Swalwell Park located at 10090 Bottom Wood Lake Road. The park also has a Kids Zone which will host fun activities including face painting and henna. Remember to bring, lawn chairs or blankets for seating.

READ MORE: Another new name announced for Lake Country Council candidacy

READ MORE: Okanagan Humane Society: Helping pets and people is what they do

@GaryBarnes109

gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

EntertainmentLake CountryLive musicMusic