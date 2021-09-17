Last founder of West Kelowna sawmill passes away

Eunice Gorman has passed away at 100 years old. (Gorman Bros Lumber Ltd.)

The last living founder of a West Kelowna sawmill died earlier this week.

Eunice Gorman, one of the co-founders of the Gorman Bros Lumber, died on Thursday (Sept. 16). She had just celebrated her 100th birthday 24 days ago, according to the company’s social media.

“Eunice passed away peacefully in her home, surrounded by members of her family, who were singing hymns of faith to ease her passing,” the company said.

“She had celebrated her 100th birthday only 24 days ago and has spent the last weeks reflecting on an incredible life lived.”

To celebrate her 100th birthday, employees from all Gorman sites were treated to goods from local bakeries. Over 1,000 employees also signed a birthday card for her, congratulating her on a long life.

“Eunice was delighted to get a letter from Queen Elizabeth (II) herself, congratulating her on her 100th birthday,” the company said.

“Eunice, like the other founders, always believed that family and community were important.”

