Sayuri Koyama moved from China to Japan to the Okanagan. (Carrie O’Neill/Heaton Place photo)

Sayuri Koyama moved from China to Japan to the Okanagan. (Carrie O’Neill/Heaton Place photo)

Language barriers can’t stop Armstrong senior from shining

Heaton Place resident shares story of how she moved from China to Japan to the Okanagan

Our sweet Sayuri Koyama is a bright light at Heaton Place.

She’s always greeting the staff with her infectious smile.

The language was a barrier in getting to know her better, and so with the help of her dear friend, Ivan, we were able to learn a little about her life.

Koyama began her earthly journey in northern China on July 4, 1932 – a journey that would eventually bring her to Canada.

She is one of six children, three sons and three daughters, Koyama being fourth in line in the Yamaguchi family.

Her father was contracted to build railroads in China for the Japanese government. What made this an unusual situation was that he was given permission to bring his family with him.

Being a professional engineer with great credentials impressed the government of the day to place him in charge of an important assignment.

Koyama grew up where winters are usually severe with Canada-like winter temperatures – no doubt, a good orientation for Canadian winters later. Her childhood was bilingual; Japanese and Mandarin Chinese.

Her playmates were Chinese as were most of her family friends.

At 10 years of age, Koyama and her family moved to Japan, a country that she was a stranger to. To complicate matters, her father was re-assigned to Korea on their way to Japan.

Koyama wasn’t to see her father for many years, her mother now having to be a single parent.

One day, Koyama was walking home from school when she heard someone calling her name.

When she turned to see who recognized her, she quickly realized it was her father.

Her adjustment to Japan was fraught with frustrations because of language issues, as well as being looked upon as an outsider.

It didn’t help that she was obviously well-fed compared to her classmates.

In her early 20s, Koyama embraced the Christian faith and became a member of a small church which nurtured her in her new-found faith.

In 1972, she was introduced, via a letter by mail, to Paul Koyama, who was the son of Japanese immigrants, living in Winfield.

They corresponded for about a year.

Koyama then came to Canada, leaving her family and friends, to marry Paul.

Her first place of residence was in Monte Lake, where Paul was employed by Tolko.

This, again, was a huge adjustment, especially as it related to language and culture in general.

Customs, food and a new way of thinking each presented more challenges.

She endured the isolation for about three months, then moving to Vernon as Paul was transferred to Tolko operation in Spallumcheen, where he worked for about 45 years.

Paul and Sayuri were married for 40 years, before he passed away in 2011.

They were never blessed with any children.

Her daily routine includes reading her Japanese Bible, watching the Japanese television channel and looks forward to Sumo tournaments of which she is a huge fan.

Koyama has been living at Heaton Place in Armstrong since March 2017 where she enjoys gathering for mealtimes with the other residents and enjoys her suite.

One of the things that I have noticed about Koyama is that despite the language barrier, she never appears to be lonely or unhappy.

Rather, she is always seemingly content.

It has been a joy serving her and having her presence among us at Heaton Place.

Thank you for sharing your story with us Sayuri!

Carrie O’Neill is the resident relations coordinator at Heaton Place in Armstrong.

Seniors

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Couple opens hearts to Vernon’s homeless

Just Posted

Sayuri Koyama moved from China to Japan to the Okanagan. (Carrie O’Neill - Heaton Place)
Language barriers can’t stop Armstrong senior from shining

Heaton Place resident shares story of how she moved from China to Japan to the Okanagan

Daisy the duck (Nadine Langford) poses with a customer while her dad Rick Parker gets change at one of the Krispy Kreme doughnut sales in November, raising funds to help feed the homeless in Vernon. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Couple opens hearts to Vernon’s homeless

Special Christmas dinner planned to boost weekly meals provided to those most in need

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
Interior Health reports 99 new cases of COVID-19

Dec. 11’s report reveals the highest case count for the region over the last two weeks

Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery began making its own hand sanitizer in March 2020, with its first priority to supply organizations that work directly with local populations most at risk. (Facebook)
‘It’s obscene’: Okanagan Spirits irked after government turns back on Canadian distilleries

Okanagan Spirits donated half a million worth of sanitizer; Ottawa awards offshore company $375M contract

The BC Centre for Disease Control will now be releasing local health area data weekly. (BC Centre for Disease Control)
Upward trend in Central Okanagan COVID-19 cases: BC CDC data

The BC Centre for Disease Control will be releasing data on local health areas weekly

Jerry Martin hauls a freshly cut fir tree through rows of evergreens at Pine Meadows Tree Farms in Chilliwack on Dec. 16, 2019. Saturday, Dec. 19 is “Look For an Evergreen Day.” (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Dec. 13 to 19

Look For an Evergreen Day, Day of Reconciliation, and Monkey Day are all coming up this week

A psychology professor on Vancouver Island will conduct research on the effect of COVID-19 pandemic on learning and mental health of students. (Stock photo)
B.C. prof researching pandemic’s long-term effects on grade schoolers

Researcher hopes to ask 100 families about their experiences over time

Malakai sings James Taylor’s “Steamroller Blues” in a performance at the Duncan Showroom that caught the attention of the legendary songwriter himself. (Screenshot)
VIDEO: Young B.C. singer catches the eyes and ears of James Taylor

Legendary singer-songwriter posts two videos of 11-year-old Malakai to Instagram

COVID-19 cases at Oliver’s McKinney Place have reached 41 so far.
Another COVID-19 case at Oliver care facility as Interior Health calls for reinforcements

A 14th staff member tested positive, with 27 positive residents

Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam responds to a question during a news conference Tuesday, December 8, 2020 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Feds say all large provinces need stronger COVID-19 response ‘now’

Infections continue to climb in the six provinces west of the Atlantic region

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Signage on a door entering a store in Revelstoke. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke’s COVID-19 cluster contained: Interior Health

A total of 50 cases were linked to the event

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Westbank First Nation honoured Okanagan College president Jim Hamilton with a blanket ceremony. (Westbank First Nation)
Westbank First Nation honours Okanagan College president

The college’s president was honoured for his work towards reconciliation

Most Read