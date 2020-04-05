Land once belonged to Grand Chief Nicola

Summerland was once known as Nicola Prairie

Grand Chief Nicola is buried at the top of Okanagan Lake, overlooking the Okanagan Nation. (Summerland Museum photo)

From 1826 to 1860, the Summerland area was named Nicola Prairie.

This is an old term meaning “Nicola’s land.” In this case, this was Grand Chief Nicola’s land.

READ ALSO: Summerland area once belonged to Grand Chief Nicola

READ ALSO: Priest Camp near Summerland was created in 1845

With silt bluffs to the east, stone cliffs to the north and Trout Creek Canyon to the south, the land provided good protection.

Chief Nicola is buried at the top of Okanagan Lake, overlooking his Okanagan Nation.

The name Prairie Valley is a remnant of this history.

To report a typo, email:

news@summerlandreview.com.



news@summerlandreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

history



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.