Lake Country mom fundraising for new play structure

Blossom Montessori Preschool has been given the approval to install a permanent play structure at Peter Greer Elementary.
Single mom Bryanna Lemiski said the existing playground has been vandalized for years and believes there isn’t a safe structure for preschool-aged children like hers to use.
She has started a GoFundMe page to raise the money grants won’t cover.
“There’s not a lot available because we are on school district land. We’re in a very unique, tight situation because there is not a lot of funding; we don’t qualify for daycare funding, we don’t qualify for independent preschool funding because we’re on district land.”
The Go Fund Me page has a fundraising goal of $50,000, of which less than $2,000 has been raised in over a month.
“The structure alone is $22,000 and then they need to resurface the land and install it. Anywhere between $50,000 and $60,000 it’s going to cost,” Lemiski said. “It would mean the world if people could come together and help support this initiative because it is for the whole community.”
