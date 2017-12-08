Lake Country gymnasts earn gold

Four gymnasts earned medals in the Cobweb Invitational for Okanagan Gymnastics

Lexi Crawford won gold on vault and uneven bars and silver on the balance beam and floor exercise. - Credit: Contributed

Four Lake Country gymnasts earned gold and silver medals during the Cobweb Invitational for Okanagan Gymnastics.

Sophie Tesar tied for first on the uneven bars in the level nine category.

In level three, Lexi Crawford won gold on vault and uneven bars and silver on the balance beam and floor exercise.

Kyleigh Crawford competed in the novice category, earning gold on vault and floor.

Katie Flaten took gold in performance challenge, along with other members of the gymnastics academy.

‘This is a small regional meet that is mean to dust the Cobwebs off of the routines as the athletes prepare for their upcoming competitive seasons,’ according to the gymnastics academy. The academy took home the all-around gold in 12 out of 14 categories.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.