Lexi Crawford won gold on vault and uneven bars and silver on the balance beam and floor exercise. - Credit: Contributed

Lake Country gymnasts earn gold

Four gymnasts earned medals in the Cobweb Invitational for Okanagan Gymnastics

Four Lake Country gymnasts earned gold and silver medals during the Cobweb Invitational for Okanagan Gymnastics.

Sophie Tesar tied for first on the uneven bars in the level nine category.

In level three, Lexi Crawford won gold on vault and uneven bars and silver on the balance beam and floor exercise.

Kyleigh Crawford competed in the novice category, earning gold on vault and floor.

Katie Flaten took gold in performance challenge, along with other members of the gymnastics academy.

‘This is a small regional meet that is mean to dust the Cobwebs off of the routines as the athletes prepare for their upcoming competitive seasons,’ according to the gymnastics academy. The academy took home the all-around gold in 12 out of 14 categories.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
1,290 toys donated for Kelowna Christmas campaign
Next story
SAR score new machine

Just Posted

Lake Country gymnasts earn gold

Four gymnasts earned medals in the Cobweb Invitational for Okanagan Gymnastics

District of Coldstream will not move forward with Coldstream Creek Rd. development

The residents have spoken

Docksteader donates to rail trail

Paul Docksteader Foundation donates $25,000 to Okanagan Rail Trail

UPDATED: Kelowna school loses funding from ministry

The Kelowna Waldorf School did not comply with B.C. curriculum requirements

Kelowna girlfriend of notorious B.C. gang member dies

Madison Fine overdoses on the same day as Jamie Bacon has murder charges stayed

SAR score new machine

Vernon Search and Rescue win Kioti Tractor contest

Suspected drug dealer arrested for selling beside B.C. daycare

Cocaine, crystal meth, fentanyl-laced heroin seized, plus cash

VIDEO: NHL agrees to consider Seattle for new NHL team

But NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman says that work still needs to be done

Fentanyl seized in B.C. bust ‘enough to kill 125,000 people:’ police

Suspected dealers took BC ferry to Island; arrest made after weeks of investigation

Canadian media grapple with requests to ‘unpublish’ articles

Story subjects worry that past stories could affect job prospects

Kelowna semi-finalists named for Small Business awards

Several companies have been nominated in the semi-finals

Lawyer takes aim at City of Penticton’s ‘war on the homeless’

Defence lawyer Paul Varga is on the offensive against city hall for taking Paul Braun to court

Ex-national ski coach Bertrand Charest gets 12-year prison sentence

Coach was found guilty of 37 of the 57 sex-related charges he was facing

Canucks acquire forward Nic Dowd from LA Kings

Vancouver team traded away defenceman Jordan Subban

Most Read

  • Lake Country gymnasts earn gold

    Four gymnasts earned medals in the Cobweb Invitational for Okanagan Gymnastics

  • SAR score new machine

    Vernon Search and Rescue win Kioti Tractor contest