Lake Country Food Bank volunteers recognized for work during pandemic

The food bank was able to maintain full service despite pandemic

Lake Country Rotary is celebrating food bank volunteers.

With the exception of one employee, the Lake Country Food Bank is run by more than 70 volunteers and rotary is recognizing the hard work of 21 individuals with the Paul Harris Fellowship Award.

The food bank was able to maintain full service to the community throughout the pandemic.

Congratulations to Darcey Russell, Marion Barnes, Carol Abee-Girard, Vince Sedmak, Jim Haxton, Ken Haynes, Terry Bulman, Kathy Bartel, Pat Fitcher, Barb Ross, Cheryl Stewart, Michelle Chartrand, Jane Swan, Claire Mattison, Paul McMechan, Maureen Makin, Mary Thurber, Joyce Onstad, Clair Schaff, Virginia White, Rod Conelley, Marsha Fulton, and Marian Podgornik.

The rotary club has a strong relationship with the food bank and currently partners with Save-On-Foods to fundraise.

The club can buy grocery gift cards at an eight per cent discount and another anonymous donor pays another four percent. For every $100 in pre-paid Save-On-Foods gift cards sold, $12 is donated to the Lake Country Food Bank.

