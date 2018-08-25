Kokanee to make their way back to Kelowna

The salmon will be coming back to Mission Creek Regional Park

Late each summer the landlocked kokanee salmon make their annual spawning run along the many tributaries of Okanagan Lake and along the lakeshore itself, according to the Regional District Central Okanagan.

A kokanee salmon interpretation will be running at the Mission Creek Regional Park on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Through the fall, local streams will be full of the red, freshwater cousins of the Sockeye along with hungry black bears ready to fill their bellies.

READ MORE: Kelowna summer cleanup will help the salmon

The exhibit explores this interesting and important animal relationship in the Okanagan. The EECO is open Tuesday through Sunday in Mission Creek Regional Park, Springfield and Durnin Roads.

For more information on this and other EECO programs, check out ‘Your Guide to Regional Parks’, visit the regional district website or contact the EECO by email eeco@cord.bc.ca or phone 250-469-6140.


