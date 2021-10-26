Kelowna’s first Drop Zone event raises $66k for Camp Winfield

A $25,000 chunk of the funds raised came from the Stober Foundation

A photo of a participant from a previous Drop Zone event. Kelowna’s took place at 1631 Dickson Avenue in Kelowna on Sept. 21. (Contributed)

Kelowna’s inaugural Easter Seals Drop Zone fundraising event brought in a total of $66,000 for the kids at Camp Winfield, with a $25,000 chunk coming from the Stober Foundation.

The event, which took place in September, saw 60 people rappelling down the 18-storey Landmark 6 building on Dickson Avenue.

The Stober Foundation’s donation helped the event exceed its fundraising goal, according to a press release from Easter Seals BC/Yukon.

Beck added that the foundation’s support was integral and that they are excited for the event in 2022, which she says will take place at a new 23-storey Landmark 7 office tower being built.

“Stepping over the edge and scaling down the side of a building definitely raised the adrenaline, but it was absolutely worth it to support this amazing organization,” said Matt Hauge, a director at the Stober Foundation.

Easter Seals Drop Zone 2021, also involved Vancouver, Burnaby, and Surrey, and raised a total of $208,141. The original fundraising goal was $200,000.

The money raised in Kelowna will go towards sending children and adults with disabilities to Easter Seals Camp Winfield in Lake Country.

“For over 50 years, Easter Seals has given more than 35,000 campers a week away from home to try new activities such as wheelchair basketball and water polo, and gives them a place to meet new friends just like themselves, in a safe, fun environment,” stated a press release.

With files from Aaron Hemens

