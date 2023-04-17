KSS air band competition. (Matthew Abry)

Kelowna Secondary students rock invisible guitar at annaul airband competition

Tickets to the event are $10

Rock out to some awesome tunes at the Kelowna Secondary School Airband Competition.

KSS Airband is a historic event for the high school dating back to 1980 where students show off their lip sync and dance skills.

“We are thrilled to host KSS Airband again this year,” said Fane Triggs, the event organizer and rec leadership teacher. “This event has a rich history at KSS and is a great opportunity for our students to showcase their talent and have some fun. We can’t wait to see what this year’s performers bring to the stage.”

The competition this year is said to include surprise celebrity judges and special prizes for the top performers.

Catch the high-energy show at KSS April 21 starting at 6:45 p.m. Tickets to the show are $10.

READ MORE: University students in Kelowna pause for paws to de-stress ahead of exams

