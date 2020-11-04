Kelowna Rotary Club extends helping hand to local not-for-profit

A donated forklift will help Habitat For Humanity fund affordable housing project

A recently donated forklift by Rotary Club of Kelowna to Kelowna’s Habitat for Humanity branch, will help them keep more usable products from reaching the landfill. (Supplied)

A recently donated tool will help a Kelowna organization keep more usable products from reaching the landfill, and ultimately fund an affordable housing project.

This week, the Rotary Club of Kelowna donated a used electric forklift to the Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore in Kelowna. Thie store helps individuals remodel their kitchens at modest costs.

Th store organizer hailed the donation as much needed.

“The forklift gives us the ability to stock more kitchen cabinets as we respond to the growing demand of donors wanting us to salvage them,” said Habitat for Humanity Okanagan CEO, Andrea Manifold.

Since early 2020 the ReStore has been accepting used kitchen parts, assembling them, then selling the used kitchens at one of Habitat’s four ReStores to fund their Lake Country Build project, which makes affordable housing accessible to qualifying families who could not otherwise own a home.

Since the first ReStore opened locally in 2013, 13.8 million pounds of the usable product has been kept from the local landfill.

