Kelowna radio hosts aim to get 10,000 items for those in need

B Mack and Karly’s Cold Weather Clothing Drive kicked off Dec. 10, getting cold-weather donations for those in need.

Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran and Sun FM’s B Mack and Karly. The radio duo officially launched their second annual “Cold Weather Clothing Drive” Dec. 10, 2018. (Image: Carmen Weld)

More than 3,000 items were donated last year and now two Kelowna radio DJs are aiming to bring in 10,000 items for those in need this winter.

Monday Dec. 10 marked the kick off to the second-annual ‘B Mack & Karly’s Cold Weather Clothing Drive’.

“Karly and I decided to do this as we see first hand, in the early morning hours in downtown Kelowna, the reality of the homeless situation. We thought, ‘Why don’t we use our platform for something better than just making people laugh?’,” explains B Mack.

They set up drop off locations around the city and were blown away by how successful their first year went.

“We thought let’s build on that, let’s double up, let’s triple up. We had 3,000 items donations last year and now we are going for 10,000 items. We want to help our community using the platform we have to do so,” adds B Mack.

“We weren’t sure what to expect last year but we were so happy and we can tell it is going to be even bigger this year.”

All donations collected from now until Feb. 10, 2019 are given to those that rely on Inn From the Cold during the Okanagan’s coldest months.

“This is such a great event. As you know our shelter is closing Dec. 31 which is very unfortunate, however this is a great way to give back to the community as many of these individuals will be out on the streets and dealing with the cold weather,” says Kody Woodmass, event and promotions coordinator with Inn From the Cold Kelowna.

“It is a necessity to ensure we have warm clothing for people. We need any form of winter jacket, we need backpacks, suitcases, all the essentials. Winter clothing is in high demand, mits, toques, but also things that you might not think about; tents, tarps, blankets, anything like that.”

With donation bins in about 20 locations in the Central Okanagan, B Mack & Karly are looking for new or used clean clothing, jackets, parkas, bedding, tarps, backpacks, work wear etc. to be donated to help the homeless in our community.

“Last year was absolutely amazing so I hope we do get 10,000 items this year,” adds Woodmass. “We are looking for new or gently used items, our rule is typically if you wouldn’t give it to your brother or sister than we are probably not going to take them. But, look through your closet, look for some things you might not wear.”

“We really appreciate all the support from last year so let’s keep this going,” adds B Mack.

