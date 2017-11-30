Credit: Contributed

Kelowna penguin display raises funds for nonprofit

Ken Berry’s Christmas display will be shown tonight at 875 Theodora Rd.

Penguin mischief is Back.

Kelowna resident Ken Berry is decorating his yard for The Salvation Army Central Okanagan. Dozens of penguins are creating havoc in Rutland during the Christmas season at 875 Theodora Rd. starting Nov. 30. Berry will be collecting donations for the Salvation Army again this year.

“The display is loads of fun,” said Patty Lou Bryant, Salvation Army communications coordinator. “There are dozens of penguins on toboggans, sleds and playing all over the yard. Berry has lights everywhere. It is the quintessential Christmas display—perfect for families to enjoy.”

Last year the display raised more than $700. Funds collected during the Christmas season are used all year for the community. This past year the nonprofit helped with floods and wildfires. The Salvation Army was able to provide essentials like toothbrushes and socks as well as meals for frontline responders.

“We love how our community wants to give back,” said Lou. “A Christmas light display is enjoyed by all that come by and tour it. And the donations make an immediate impact in the community. We are so thankful for Ken Berry, the penguins and those that donate to the display.”

