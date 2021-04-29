A Kelowna orchardist’s under-construction ‘bird condo’ pictured at Inuksuk Orchards on Wednesday, April 28. (Amandalina Letterio/Capital News)

A Kelowna orchardist’s under-construction ‘bird condo’ pictured at Inuksuk Orchards on Wednesday, April 28. (Amandalina Letterio/Capital News)

Kelowna orchardist erects ‘bird condo’ to save fruit

Inuksuk Orchards is creating a condo of birdhouses, and it wants the community to get involved

Inuksuk Orchards in Kelowna is building a bird condo, and it’s hoping the community will get involved.

“I’ve been dreaming about this for a couple of years to put this together,” orchard co-owner Jetta Williams told the Capital News.

Williams is building a ‘condo’ of connected ladders that hold up colourful birdhouses. She hopes it will create a safe home for the birds while saving the berries and the apples from the orchard for visitors.

Inuksuk Orchards looks after the birds by feeding them and giving them water. Now, Williams is trying to encourage the birds to migrate from the orchard to the bird condo.

Every year, Williams finds around 20 bird nests inside her orchard trees. When she sprays the trees, she worries it might harm the birds. Now she’s asking the community to partake in her solution of creating a bird condo.

The orchard asks anyone with extra birdhouses will drop them off for her to add to the project. Her goal is to fill the ladders with at least 40 to 50 birdhouses.

“We’ll put it on the ladders and they can drive by and see their birdhouse,” Williams added. “Hopefully, next spring we’ll start to see the birds in them.”

Williams wants to make it a community project, with pathways and benches for people in Kelowna to stop by and enjoy.

“…Fill it right to the top. That’s my plan, just full of colour,” said Williams. “And then the birds will just be out here singing all the time.”

Anyone interested in donating a birdhouse can text or call Jetta Williams at 250-826-8044.

READ MORE: Kelowna golfer to compete in Women’s US Open

READ MORE: Amazon Prime reality show back at Big White for 2nd season

@amandalinasnews
amandalina.letterio@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

birds

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Taylor: How to get men talking

Just Posted

Vernon ultra athlete Shanda Hill (second from left), the first Canadian to complete a Double Deca race, was named the 2019-20 Tim Hortons North Okanagan Athlete of the Year at Vernon City Hall’s Spirit Square. Nominations are now being taken for the 2020-21 athlete and team of the year, and leadership in sports honour. (Morning Star - file photo)
Nominations sought for North Okanagan athletic awards

Tim Hortons Awards calling for nominations for athlete, team and leadership in sports

District of Lake Country municipal hall. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Yelling over phone won’t speed up service: District of Lake Country

District reminds residents to be kind when requesting services during a busy period for staff

Margaret Naylor has been recongized for her 16 years of dedication volunteering with the Abbeyfield House. (Contributed photo)
Honour given to veteran Vernon volunteer

Abbeyfield House recognizes Margaret Naylor

Two roundabouts are planned for a transportation corridor near the Vernon Tourism office. (City of Vernon plan)
Technology replaces Vernon’s tourism centre

Use of centre drops 58 per cent in last 15 years

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: Humans are just one of the estimated 8.7 million species on Earth

Your morning start for Thursday, April 29, 2021

B.C. Premier John Horgan and Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon announce grants for businesses to set up online sales at the B.C. legislature, March 17, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C. launches $500M fund to subsidize green business growth

InBC ‘prioritizes our people and planet with profits,’ minister says

Naloxone kits. (Ministry of Health photo)
B.C. nears 500 fatal overdoses in 1st quarter of 2021; 158 deaths in March

Deaths mark a 41% increase from March of last year

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

British Columbia Premier John Horgan arrives before the budget speech from the legislative assembly at Legislature in Victoria, Tuesday, April 20, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Worker fears getting COVID-19 without sick leave, wants B.C. to act

Premier John Horgan has said the province is considering its own sick-leave program

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Logging is proposed for a portion of Mount Ida, with the industrial park to the right. The purple portions are the proposed cut blocks, the yellowy-green are city-owned properties and the red and black dotted lines are the proposed logging roads. (City of Salmon Arm image)
Salmon Arm council to hear logging plans for portion of Mount Ida

BC Timber Sales rep to address city’s development and planning meeting on Monday morning, May 3

A Kelowna orchardist’s under-construction ‘bird condo’ pictured at Inuksuk Orchards on Wednesday, April 28. (Amandalina Letterio/Capital News)
Kelowna orchardist erects ‘bird condo’ to save fruit

Inuksuk Orchards is creating a condo of birdhouses, and it wants the community to get involved

Commissioner Austin Cullen, lawyer Brock Martland, and former cabinet minister and Langley East MLA Rich Coleman, as Coleman testified before the money laundering commission on Wednesday, April 28. (Screengrab)
Coleman deflects questions about money laundering in B.C. casinos at hearing

The longtime former Langley MLA was asked about disbanding a gambling crime police unit

Loren Barr, a stem cell transplant patient in the Comox Valley, is trying to raise awareness what he calls a “second dose situation.” Scott Stanfield photo
Immunocompromised B.C. man slams province over second dose vaccine delays

Stem cell transplant patient says delays are putting vulnerable people at risk

Most Read