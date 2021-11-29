Kelowna lights up for the holiday season

A project of Chabad Okanagan, Rabbi Shmuly Hecht,
A project of Chabad Okanagan, Rabbi Shmuly Hecht.
Light up in Rutland Centennial Park. (Roxanne Mackintosh)
Light up in Rutland Centennial Park. (Roxanne Mackintosh)

Kelowna lit up with the start of the holiday season on Sunday (Nov. 28).

In Stuart Park, for the First Light of the Menorah with Chabad Okanagan, more than 140 people gathered to kick off the eight days of Chanukah.

Rabbi Shmuly Hecht, organized the event and invited long-time Kelowna resident and Jewish community member Steven Finkleman to light the helper candle and share a Chanukah greeting.

Those in attendance including city councillors Mohini Singh, Loyal Woodridge, and Maxine Dehart, received chocolate gelt, a dreidel and a specially purchased whistle flashlight keychain to add more light at home.

“The message of Hanukkah is the message of ever-increasing light and hope even during times of great darkness,” said Rabbi Hecht

The Menorah lighting is part of the worldwide Hanukkah campaign, an initiative launched by the Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, in 1973.

Across the city, more than 1,000 people gathered in the Rutland Centennial Park for the winter light up.

From 12 p.m. till 4:30 p.m., the Uptown Rutland Association hosted food trucks, local craft vendors, carolers, photos with Santa and even a game of grass hockey with the Kelowna Chiefs.

At 4:30 p.m. the large Christmas Tree in Roxby Square came alive for the holidays season, shining brightly through the month of December.

Light up in Rutland Centennial Park. (Roxanne Mackintosh)

READ MORE: Two Dragons make offer to Lake Country businessman

READ MORE: Lake Country firefighters to collect donations for Food Bank

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twittersubscribe to our daily newsletter.

ChristmasKelowna

Previous story
Lake Country firefighters to collect donations for Food Bank
Next story
BC SPCA Kelowna looking for donations during Giving Tuesday

Just Posted

The horses of Caravan Farm Theatre await the cue to draw their sleigh of audience members into a magical Christmas story and the woods of this spectacular setting near Armstrong. (Photo by Tim Matheson)
North Okanagan theatre taking fans on Joyride

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP continue to investigate an incident in the 2800 block of 35th Street Saturday, Nov. 27, that resulted in a 38-year-old man suffering stab wounds. (Morning Star - file photo)
Vernon stabbing believed targeted act: RCMP

Vernon’s Kari Gares, owner-operator of Verico Mortgage House - Kari Gares in Vernon, has been named one of 82 Women of Influence out of 340 nominees by Canadian Mortgage Professionals. (Contributed)
Vernon mortgage pro Women of Influence winner

The collision occurred at about 6 a.m. Friday, Nov. 26. (Paul Anthony - Twitter)
Three die in fiery truck collision on Highway 3 near Princeton