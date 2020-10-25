Kelowna fundraiser expands to Western Canada

Wine&Pie event organized by philanthropists Kevin and Linda Edgecombe to support Ki-Lo-Na Friendship Society and two other charities.

The COVID-19 pandemic has created some challenges for the charity fundraising world.

But two Kelowna philanthropists, Kevin and Linde Edgecombe, are trying to embrace technology and overcome the health safety restrictions of public gatherings to create a new concept for the couple’s annual Wine&Pie event that supports the empowerment of girls and mothers initiatives.

In past years, the fundraiser for the Her International Society has involved a successful golf tournament in Kelowna.

But due to the pandemic, the event has to allow participants to enjoy a dinner with wine delivered to their homes, a silent auction and raffle, and guest speakers presented in a Zoom presentation format, with a goal of raising $30,000.

Along with entertainment provided by singer Leah West and Edmonton Oilers hockey team anthem singer Robert Clark, there will be several guest speakers, videos about the society’s past work in building classrooms in Nepal.

This year, the society has changed its focus, directing event proceeds to three local recipients – the Her society, WIN House for domestic abuse mothers and their children in Edmonton and the Ki-Low-Na Friendship Society in Kelowna.

“‘We’ve pulled back on Nepal a little bit this year and looked to support local empowerment programs so hopeful our past donors will continue to support us and realize it is a competitive philanthropic world out there right now,” said Kevin Edgecombe.

The golf tournament had become a self-supporting event over the years, raising $20,000-plus in donations annually, so Edgecombe said starting over with a new event under a new technology venue has been “quite a process.”

He saluted the efforts of BKV Consulting to help organize and promote the event.

“We are lucky to have a group of friends and colleagues who have supported our charity in the past who have gone above and beyond,” said Edgecombe, a Kelowna home builder while his wife is a motivational speaker.

The Edgecombe’s hope to sell 250 to 300 tickets for the event, the live streaming aspect offering no limitations on how many can participate.

For Okanagan residents, the catered food will be provided by Relvas Catering, Ricardos Catering, Everest Indian Restaurant and Gumtree Catering. Some of the restaurants will also provide a kid’s meal or half portion option for families.

Dinner tickets are on sale until Nov. 1. For more information check out www.trellis.org/winepie-edmonton.

The Wine&Pie live stream event begins Friday, Nov. 6, 7 p.m. (PST).

