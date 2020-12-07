The Little Mermaid-themed tree is now on display at Mission Hill Estate Winery. (Wes Rota)

Kelowna family decorates tree for daughter who died after battle with cancer

Ruby Rota’s Disney-themed tree will also raise funds for the BC Children’s Hospital

A Kelowna family is raising funds for the BC Children’s Hospital through their Disney-themed tree.

The Rota family has been decorating a Christmas tree at Mission Hill Estate Winery’s Festival of Trees for the last three years in an effort to raise funds for the hospital that took care of their daughter Ruby as she fought against a rare form of cancer.

Ruby Rota was seven years old when she passed away in 2017 due to diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DPG), a type of brain tumour found in the brainstem. Ruby’s father Wes Rota said her medical team did all they could but as the tumour was in the core of her brain, there was little they could do for her.

He said she was a brave girl.

“She was your typical little kid,” he said.

“She was super caring, inclusive, and had a great laugh and smile. Everybody just seemed to really love her.”

Wes said after she passed away, the family wanted to give back to the BC Children’s Hospital after all their efforts in helping Ruby.

“We’ve sponsored a tree for the last three years and we plan on doing it for the rest of our lives.”

“We picked a Disney theme in the beginning and I think we’ll probably stick with that for the rest of our lives as well because we think it brings a little extra magic and joy to people,” he said.

He added that they want people to feel happy when they see the tree decorated in honour of Ruby, especially during these difficult pandemic times.

He said initially, they wanted to raise $5,000 for BC Children’s but ended up changing the goal to $10,000 after seeing how generous the community was.

“We’re hoping for $10,000 but it looks like we’re probably going to surpass that, based on the amount of donations we’ve had so early into the campaign,” he said.

Wes said they want to thank those who have already donated and are inviting those who can donate to do so.

“You never know when something like this could happen to somebody you know or yourself or your kids or anything like that, so it’s important to support such a great cause.”

To donate in memory of Ruby Rota and to see pictures of her Little Mermaid tree, visit the family’s fundraising page. You can donate until Jan. 3, 2021.

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Lake Country kids light up Christmas amid COVID-19

Just Posted

Best Health Magazine named Turning Points Collaborative Society manager of education and community programs Alison Houewling as one of Canada’s Health Heroes in its Dec. 3, 2020, article ‘Meet Best Health’s 2020 Women of the Year.’ for her work with the Cammy LaFleur clinic. (Best Health Magazine)
National magazine dubs Vernonite a health hero

Best Health Magazine spotlights work of Alison Houewling, Cammy LaFleur clinic

.
Interior Health reports 203 new COVID-19 cases; two more deaths

One man and one woman, both in their late 70s, died in hospital

Garbage litters Gillard Forest Service Road. Image: Kane Blake
Okanagan Forest Task Force called to illegal dump site on forest road

The dump site was reported on Gillard Forest Service Road, Monday

Residents should run their taps until cold before using their water. (Black Press file photo)
UPDATE: Westside water quality advisory removed

Leak repair at Westshore Estates affected some properties, again

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP shared their gratitude to whoever decorated a tree at the local detachment Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. (RCMP)
Vernonite decks the halls at RCMP station

Vernon Mounties say thanks to whoever decorated tree at detachment

Tanya Garrett owner of Whisk Cake Company. Tanya Garrett owner of Whisk Cake Company.
TV network renovates Rutland cafe hit by COVID-19

Whisk Cake Company got a makeover this fall

The parents of 12-year-old Halle Krawczyk of Salmon Arm received welcome news on Dec. 7, 2020 that the Medical Services Plan has reversed its decision and would fund her surgery in the United States for a rare cancer. However, the family is told they are still faced with at least $150,000 in additional expenses to be incurred during the six months in the U.S. throughout the surgery and recovery. (Contributed)
MSP to fund Salmon Arm girl’s surgery to combat rare cancer after reversing decision

Medical Services Plan reverses decision to not help with U.S. cost, parents still face $150,000 bill

Photo submitted by Ambulance Paramedics of BC
Paramedics issue ‘triple threat’ warning for holidays

‘Shift vacancy is the highest it has ever been,’ says Surrey paramedic Shane Sander

A woman holding a child walks past an elaborate Christmas lights display in Surrey, B.C. on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
Drive-thru, drop-off events OK under B.C.’s COVID-19 orders

Travel, team sport and private gathering bans extended to Jan. 8

Two new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed at Lakeside Manor on Monday, Dec. 7, making the total three. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)
UPDATE: Three cases of COVID-19 confirmed at Salmon Arm retirement living facility

Lakeside Manor working with Interior Health, confirmed cases in quarantine

Employees at Government Street Liqour in Penticton called RCMP Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020 after a man refused to a wear a mask before smashing a bottle on the ground. (Google maps photo)
Penticton man refuses to mask up, smashes bottle at local liquor store

The man has been issued an abusive behaviour ticket by the RCMP

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Katherine McParland was executive director of A Way Home Kamloops, a non-profit agency devoted to working on ending youth homelessness. McParland herself was homeless for a period of time after aging out of the foster system. Photograph By KTW FILE
Kamloops homeless advocate leaves defining legacy following death

The death of the executive director of A Way Home Kamloops is being mourned by the team at the agency

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Most Read