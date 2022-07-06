Kelowna band Post-Modern Connection learning the tools to success from Music BC

The program is supported by $600,000 in funding from the government.

Music BC announced that a Kelowna band is among 15 artists from across the province who will be participating in ARC, an intensive accelerator program.

ARC was created to help artists build a sustainable career in the music industry by teaching business, creative, and technical skills.

The initiative is supported by a three-year funding commitment of $600,000 from the provincial government.

The ARC believes that B.C.’s musical talent exceeds the level of infrastructure and industry available in the province. The program designed to aid in the development of new and emerging artists who have a solid beginning but lack large-scale notoriety.

“The Province recognizes that increasing skills training and cultivating talent is an important pathway to supporting local musicians,” said Melanie Mark, Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport.

Kelowna’s own, Post-Modern Connection, has been selected to participate in the ARC accelerator program. The band has taken its sound from a university dorm to festival stages. The ‘Indie’ group’s Debut EP, Clustered Umbrella, released Oct. 2021.

@Rangers_mom

Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaCity of West KelownaLive musicMusicmusic festivals