KCR: Volunteers make events happen

If you have been yearning for special events to come back, the Downtown Kelowna Association (DKA) is happy to let you know that events are happening this summer and they need you to sign up for their annual Block Party, happening on Saturday, July 23. Kris Johnson, Communications and Events Manager with the DKA, is excited about the return of the signature event.

“It will take place on Bernard Avenue from 10-4 pm within the footprint of the Meet Me on Bernard initiative,” says Kris. “We will however need a variety of volunteers to help with set-up, execution and take-down of the event so we need volunteers to commit to 4-5 hour shifts between 7 am and 7 pm.”

“Downtown Kelowna events are fun and vibrant, celebrating our beautiful Downtown and the businesses and people who make it come alive,” adds Kris. “Duties at the events are not overly complicated, the roles are flexible, and the time commitment is not onerous.”

Duties for the volunteers may include greeting and directing vendors, ensuring no unauthorized vehicles enter the event site, communicating with event goers about event safety and providing directional and event information, helping to maintain the site cleanliness and providing general assistance to event organizers.

“Volunteering at this event may involve being on your feet for extended periods, but of course, breaks will be given,” assures Kris. “We would like to have our volunteers’ commitment three weeks prior to the event so it would be great if they can contact me now to sign up.”

For more information and to sign up for the Block Party, contact Kris at kris@downtownkelowna.com or 250-862-3515.

The Downtown Kelowna Association is a non-profit organization dedicated to ensuring our Downtown is a safe and desirable place to conduct business, live, work, and play through the cooperative efforts of its members and local government. It was formed as a Business Improvement Area (BIA) in 1989 and is funded by a commercial taxation assessment levy paid by the property owners within the BIA to the City of Kelowna. All businesses located within the BIA are automatically members of the DKA. The On-Street Services Department are the most recognizable DKA team members; Downtown on Call (DOC) Ambassadors and our Clean Team are out 7 days a week patrolling a 44 square block area. In addition to the Block Party, the DKA also produce Small Shop Saturday, Downtown Kelowna After 5, and the Winter Street Market & Downtown Light Up.

Dorothee Birker is the communications and development coordinator for KCR Community Resources. If you are interested in sharing your volunteer or organizational news, please contact Dorothee at dorothee@kcr.ca.

