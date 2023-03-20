KCR: Volunteering makes you feel accomplished

If you are part of an organization looking for a volunteer that loves to get in and get things done and is able to creatively re-imagine objects, then you want to read on to learn more about Cheri Percival. Cheri hails originally from Toronto but has been making Kelowna home for the past 20 years, loving the Okanagan lifestyle with her husband and two daughters.

Pre-pandemic, Cheri loved volunteering with Habitat for the UP Project.

“My favourite and most inspiring activities were with the UP Project. They closed down at the start of the pandemic and never reopened, much to the disappointment of many of us’” explain Cheri. “It was a place where we took donated furniture and upscaled it by re-staining it, re-painting it, etc. We also built new pieces of furniture and items from reusable materials.”

“I’d like to find another organization like the UP Project. It was important for me to use my talents and skills to create new, functional items from donated stock, continues Cheri. “It gave me a purpose that was also helping the environment by renewing items to be upscaled and used again. What motivated me to be involved is the joy I found in something I was passionate about.”

Cheri sees the value in sharing her passion and gifts with others as part of a team. She loves the opportunity to try new things and to meet new people and to expand her social circle with like-minded people who are equally committed to causes.

“While working/playing at the UP Project, I was able to participate with freedom, excitement, joy and without criticism or judgement. Everyone was truly thankful for me sharing my time, talents and ideas.”

Cheri has also volunteered for Mamas for Mamas in their garden plot as part of Helen’s Acres. The ability to grow vegetables for moms and kids also fed her spirit.

“Volunteering gives me a great sense of accomplishment,” explains Cheri, adding “Volunteering helps me focus on WE, and the world beyond just ME.”

To find out more about volunteering in the Central Okanagan, contact KCR Community Resources, the home of the Volunteer Centre. We can connect you with organizations and all kinds of passion projects and people who are making a real difference in our communities.

If you are wanting one-on-one support to volunteer, the Volunteers4All program, funded by the Prospera Foundation, gives you an opportunity to create a goal plan where you may wish to focus on connections to the community or development of job essential skills. Volunteering is a great way to achieve a variety of purposes and you get to help the community all at the same time. Contact Ezra at 250-763-8008 x213 or ezra@kcr.ca.

Dorothee Birker is the communications and development coordinator for KCR Community Resources. If you are interested in sharing your volunteer or organizational news, please contact Dorothee at dorothee@kcr.ca.

