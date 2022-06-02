KCR: Volunteering is the gift of giving

Danica Dutt’s commitment to always volunteer may be part of her genes, having grown up with her mother volunteering at KGH and her father with Kinsmen. Or it may be that since her first volunteering gig with the Special Olympics team, when you she was in grade 12, Danica has seen that truly there is no greater feeling of joy and fulfillment than to give, making volunteering “one of the greatest gifts” in her life.

Over the years, Danica has volunteered as a soccer coach and on the PAC at her children’s schools. In 2020 she was honored to be chosen one of the BDO Top 40 under 40 in 2020, a Kelowna Chamber of Commerce program that recognizes young professionals and their accomplishments. Currently she is volunteering at the Doyle Avenue Gospel Mission Shelter and with Dress for Success, a program she feels very passionate about.

“I currently spend most of my volunteer time with Dress for Success,” explains Danica. “I work in the Boutique assisting with fittings for women who are on the journey of economic independence and empowerment. This program is about inspiring self-confidence, hope and belief.”

“I am also a Mentor in the Dress for Success mentorship program,” continues Danica, “empowering another woman to reach all her goals as the incredible mentors in my life did for me.”

During COVID Danica was able to continue her volunteer work as the program pivoted, supporting women virtually or with proper precautions in place.

“Dress for Success’ services are so essential to the vulnerable women of this community I am proud to say that they kept their commitment to all of the women who needed them in a hard time,” says Danica, remembering a pivotal moment with a Dress for Success participant. “She had entered the boutique enthusiastically but a little self-conscious and nervous. When she came out of the dressing room and looked in the mirror, I could see that she remembered the woman she was. Her shoulders instantly moved back, her spine lengthened and all the confidence and belief in herself radiated out of her smile. She believed she could, and she would! It is because of moments like this that I will always volunteer.”

“Volunteering is so important to me because it allows me to touch another person’s life, the same way the people that have touched my life influenced the successful mother, wife, and professional I am today, continues Danica. “My motto to live a happy life is to GIVE GIVE GIVE. And do so cheerfully and freely. I will be a volunteer for life, and the reason is because of the connection I feel to the people I serve.”

If you are looking for an opportunity to give and to get connected to people, or a cause you feel passionate about, check out the VolunteerConnector at www.kcr.ca/volunteer. Or reach out to us at KCR Community Resources at communityservices@kcr.ca or 250-763-8008 x254 and we can help.

Dorothee Birker is the communications and development coordinator for KCR Community Resources. If you are interested in sharing your volunteer or organizational news, please contact Dorothee at dorothee@kcr.ca.

